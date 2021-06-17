Telegraph wins Nebraska Press Association's Community Service Award at Better Newspaper Contest

The Telegraph’s coverage of last fall’s election campaign on renewing North Platte’s Quality Growth Fund netted a top Nebraska Press Association award Thursday.

The newspaper received the 2021 Omaha World-Herald Community Service Award for Nebraska dailies as the statewide organization announced its annual Better Newspaper Contest winners.

Telegraph Digital Editor Susan Szuch, who joined the paper in 2018, was named co-runner-up in the NPA’s Outstanding Young Journalist competition.

Staffers in various Telegraph departments also won or shared 15 awards in individual contest categories, including two first-place awards.

The NPA awards are normally given during the group’s annual convention, usually held in April. Both the 2020 and 2021 awards were announced online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Winners of the Community Service Award illustrate “the impact and effectiveness newspapers have in their communities,” the NPA said in a press release.

The World-Herald chose award winners in the daily category and four weekly categories based on circulation. Winning entries displayed “initiative, editorial leadership and the extra effort expended to accomplish a meaningful goal or project,” the press release said.