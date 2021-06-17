Telegraph wins Nebraska Press Association's Community Service Award at Better Newspaper Contest

The Telegraph’s coverage of last fall’s election campaign on renewing North Platte’s Quality Growth Fund netted a top Nebraska Press Association award Thursday.
The newspaper received the 2021 Omaha World-Herald Community Service Award for Nebraska dailies as the statewide organization announced its annual Better Newspaper Contest winners.
Telegraph Digital Editor Susan Szuch, who joined the paper in 2018, was named co-runner-up in the NPA’s Outstanding Young Journalist competition.
Staffers in various Telegraph departments also won or shared 15 awards in individual contest categories, including two first-place awards.
The NPA awards are normally given during the group’s annual convention, usually held in April. Both the 2020 and 2021 awards were announced online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Winners of the Community Service Award illustrate “the impact and effectiveness newspapers have in their communities,” the NPA said in a press release.
The World-Herald chose award winners in the daily category and four weekly categories based on circulation. Winning entries displayed “initiative, editorial leadership and the extra effort expended to accomplish a meaningful goal or project,” the press release said.
North Platte voters last November renewed the Quality Growth Fund through March 2031, giving the program 3-to-1 support in its most decisive victory since its 2001 founding.
QGF, North Platte’s version of the state’s 30-year-old Legislative Bill 840 program, reserves a portion of city sales taxes for economic development purposes when annual collections exceed a preset level of growth.
The Telegraph submitted news stories and editorials on QGF as its Community Service Award entry, including a three-day series on the fund’s first 20 years by special projects reporter Todd von Kampen.
Publisher Dee Klein and designer Apryl Lee also won an individual first-place NPA award for the pro-QGF advertising campaign purchased by program supporters.
The newspaper’s final first-place award went to advertising representatives Megan Duckworth and Lesli Torres for a digital ad for the North Platte Regional Airport.
The Scottsbluff Star-Herald won the daily division’s sweepstakes award, followed by the Kearney Hub and the Norfolk Daily News.
The complete list of awards won by The Telegraph in individual categories:
» Agricultural advertisement: third, Megan Duckworth and Carrie Cox.
» Small advertisement: second, Lindy Cronister and Apryl Lee.
» Advertising campaign: first, Dee Klein and Lee; second, Cronister and Lee.
» Single retail ad-color: third, Julie Murrish and Cox.
» Single retail ad-black and white: third, Cronister and Lee.
» Classified ad-color: third, Murrish and Cox.
» Computer graphics: third, Susan Szuch.
» Sports page: third.
» Front page: third.
» In-depth writing: second, Todd von Kampen.
» Lifestyles: second, Szuch.
» Special single section: third.
» Specialty pages/lifestyles sections: third, Job Vigil.
» Digital ad: first, Duckworth and Lesli Torres.