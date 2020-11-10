Temperatures expected to go back to normal after flip-flopping weather

North Platte residents woke up Tuesday morning to falling snow that covered automobiles and roads for a short time.

By 11 a.m., the clouds had dissipated, blue sky appeared and sunshine began melting the snowflakes. Early on, the roads were somewhat slippery, but as the temperature rose, the streets cleared quickly.

“We had a band that developed across the area with some of the heaviest snow coming between around 6 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. before it tapered off,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Jaclyn Gomez. “It was a fairly quick-moving band of snow that came over the area.”

Gomez said the NWS office at Lee Bird Field measured about 1.5 inches, with reports from across North Platte mirroring that total as well. North central Nebraska reported 2 to 4 inches, with 3.8 inches about 16 miles southwest of Mullen and 2.6 inches in Merna, Gomez said; snow was still falling when that report was filed.

The rest of this week and through the middle of next week, Gomez said, temperatures will be closer to normal for this time of year.