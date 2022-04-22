Temporary campfire ban in place at Sutherland Reservoir, Lake Maloney

The Nebraska Public Power District is putting a temporary campfire ban in place, effective immediately, at both Sutherland Reservoir and Lake Maloney south of North Platte.

NPPD is imposing the temporary ban due to the extreme fire conditions impacting much of the state, including the areas around Sutherland Reservoir and Lake Maloney, the district said in a Friday press release.

This is being done in conjunction with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, which has announced temporary campfire bans at state parks in central and western Nebraska.

“NPPD water resources provide a great area for visitors to enjoy recreational activities, but it is important that people be allowed to do so in a safe manner,” said NPPD land management coordinator Brian Hope.

“We will continue working with state and local officials to monitor the conditions in both areas and the ban will be lifted when the fire risk has diminished.”

Visitors may still use grills at both locations but are asked to refrain from making campfires until the temporary ban has been lifted, according to NPPD's press release.

Signs will be posted near camping areas with fire rings notifying people that the temporary ban is in effect.