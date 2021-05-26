 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TestNebraska sites, WCDHD COVID-19 vaccinations closed for Memorial Day
0 comments

TestNebraska sites, WCDHD COVID-19 vaccinations closed for Memorial Day

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — All TestNebraska collection sites and associated laboratories will be closed for the Memorial Day holiday. In addition, the West Central District Health Department’s office will be closed for Memorial Day as well, meaning no COVID-19 vaccinations will be administered, according to a press release.

If you are exposed to or develop COVID-19 symptoms, officials urge you to be tested when the regular schedule resumes June 1. Visit testnebraska.com, or testnebraska.com/es for Spanish, to schedule an appointment. Those with questions about testing, or who need help completing the online assessment, can call the TestNebraska hotline at 402-207-9377.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, visit vaccinate.ne.gov to sign up.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Biden asks intel team to probe COVID origins

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News