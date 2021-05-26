TestNebraska sites, WCDHD COVID-19 vaccinations closed for Memorial Day

LINCOLN — All TestNebraska collection sites and associated laboratories will be closed for the Memorial Day holiday. In addition, the West Central District Health Department’s office will be closed for Memorial Day as well, meaning no COVID-19 vaccinations will be administered, according to a press release.

If you are exposed to or develop COVID-19 symptoms, officials urge you to be tested when the regular schedule resumes June 1. Visit testnebraska.com, or testnebraska.com/es for Spanish, to schedule an appointment. Those with questions about testing, or who need help completing the online assessment, can call the TestNebraska hotline at 402-207-9377.