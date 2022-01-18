Thanks to microTIF, more change ahead for upper floors in North Platte's downtown

North Platte’s first official project under state Sen. Mike Groene’s 2020 “microTIF” law will see an old Canteen District department-store building’s upper retail floors converted into nine loft-style apartments.
The City Council voted 7-1 Tuesday night to approve the law’s property tax incentives for Dave and Traci Hoatson, owners of the 1917 Knights of Columbus Building at 408-10 N. Dewey St.
The vote gives the couple two years to finish their $400,000 transformation of the long-closed O’Connor Department Store’s second and third floors. The Enamel Duckling and Valor Salon Studio occupy the first floor.
Once done, the Hoatsons will have 10 years to gradually collect refunds of property taxes based on their project’s final impact on the Knights building’s taxable value.
The Lincoln County Assessor’s Office has estimated the structure’s valuation, set at $108,775 in 2021, could grow by $250,000 once the upper-floor apartments are finished.
Dave Hoatson wasn’t asked to speak during the meeting. But he said afterward that he and his wife had apartments in mind for upstairs since buying the building a few years ago.
“We always wanted to do this, but we didn’t know how we’d make this happen,” he said. “Then these incentives came along, and the downtown’s looking so great.”
He and Traci Hoatson “aren’t wealthy people,” he added, “but we care about the downtown and we care about these old buildings.”
In addition to microTIF, other financial incentives for doing upper-floor downtown apartment renovations or conversions are available under Phase 3 of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.’s “Shot in the Arm” program.
The Hoatsons are the first to complete an application for microTIF incentives in North Platte since the council Aug. 3 authorized the 2020 law’s use to renovate or replace older buildings within city limits.
If microTIF applications meet the law’s requirements, “the governing body shall approve” them, according to the language the Legislature approved 49-0 in August 2020.
Eligible homes or business buildings must be at least 60 years old and within areas declared “substandard and blighted” for purposes of tax increment financing. The entire Canteen District has that designation.
Wilcox Department Store operated in the Knights building until O’Connor’s 5-, 10- and 25-Cent Store owner Walter J. O’Connor bought it in 1925.
O’Connor Department Store was one of three O’Connor stores in Dewey’s 400 block for four decades until it closed on July 23, 1971. The former Odegard’s Art and Gift Shop then operated there for several years.
Councilman Mark Woods cast the lone vote against the Hoatsons’ project, which drew some concerns from council members about its impact on downtown parking needs.
A few Canteen District business owners have said they’re worried that adding permanent downtown residents would ramp up parking demand, Councilwoman Donna Tryon said.
“I’ll vote for this, because I’m excited for the first (microTIF) application,” Tryon said. But she might vote against future upper-floor projects if parking becomes a crisis, she added.
North Dewey and East Fifth streets currently don’t allow more than two-hour parking, said Planning Administrator Judy Clark and City Engineer Brent Burklund.
A quartet of public parking lots throughout the Canteen District offer parking spaces within one or two blocks of those streets, they said. Only the Parkade Plaza lots along East Sixth Street allow eight-hour or overnight parking.
But Burklund and Councilman Ty Lucas also pointed out that downtown parking used to be more plentiful — due to multiple vacant storefronts — before the district’s renovations started in earnest in 2018.
“We got used to our downtown being a place (where) you could pull up to the edge of a business,” Lucas said. With almost all storefronts now filled, “I’m excited that (now) maybe it won’t be that way.”
With only about 40 North Platte homes now up for sale, “nine housing units is a big deal” to add to the city’s housing mix, he added.
Lucas joined other council members and City Administrator Matthew Kibbon in saying they’ll have to be ready to adjust parking time limits in city lots as other Canteen District upper-floor housing projects take shape.
Also Tuesday, the council unanimously advanced an ordinance allowing “utility-type vehicles” on most city streets to a final vote Feb. 1.
The UTV ordinance would forbid their use on U.S. Highways 30 and 83 and Nebraska Highway 56G (Newberry Access), though UTV drivers could cross those highways.
In other business, the council:
» Approved replacing the city’s telephone system with one for $95,000 from North Platte’s Business Telecommunication Systems Inc.
» Granted first-round approval to ordinances selling two North Platte Industrial Park lots to Pat Clinch LLC and rezoning land owned by Carl and Darlene Maline at 4321 and 4421 S. Willow St.
Council members approved a resolution altering the city’s land-use map to match the Malines’ rezoning request. The South Willow properties would be changed from A-1 “transitional agricultural” zoning to R-1 residential.
» Approved a replat requested by Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and Douglas and Trina Maloney slightly enlarging the latter’s lot at 1221 East E St.
