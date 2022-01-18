Thanks to microTIF, more change ahead for upper floors in North Platte's downtown

Councilman Mark Woods cast the lone vote against the Hoatsons’ project, which drew some concerns from council members about its impact on downtown parking needs.

A few Canteen District business owners have said they’re worried that adding permanent downtown residents would ramp up parking demand, Councilwoman Donna Tryon said.

“I’ll vote for this, because I’m excited for the first (microTIF) application,” Tryon said. But she might vote against future upper-floor projects if parking becomes a crisis, she added.

North Dewey and East Fifth streets currently don’t allow more than two-hour parking, said Planning Administrator Judy Clark and City Engineer Brent Burklund.

A quartet of public parking lots throughout the Canteen District offer parking spaces within one or two blocks of those streets, they said. Only the Parkade Plaza lots along East Sixth Street allow eight-hour or overnight parking.

But Burklund and Councilman Ty Lucas also pointed out that downtown parking used to be more plentiful — due to multiple vacant storefronts — before the district’s renovations started in earnest in 2018.