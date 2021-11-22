 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thanksgiving 'Share a Meal' program needs donors
0 comments

Thanksgiving 'Share a Meal' program needs donors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Season of Caring logo

North Platte’s “Share a Meal” program is looking for volunteers to share part of their Thanksgiving meals with residents who are alone or homebound.

Donors are asked to deliver a plate or two to people who have no one to cook or share a meal with on the holiday, says organizer Dianne Morales. Meals on Wheels doesn’t deliver on Thanksgiving, she added.

Interested donors should call or text Morales at 308-532-5085 and leave a message if she doesn’t answer, she said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Uber Eats to let users in Ontario order cannabis

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News