Thanksgiving 'Share a Meal' program needs donors

North Platte’s “Share a Meal” program is looking for volunteers to share part of their Thanksgiving meals with residents who are alone or homebound.

Donors are asked to deliver a plate or two to people who have no one to cook or share a meal with on the holiday, says organizer Dianne Morales. Meals on Wheels doesn’t deliver on Thanksgiving, she added.

Interested donors should call or text Morales at 308-532-5085 and leave a message if she doesn’t answer, she said.