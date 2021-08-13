'That's not our role': NU Regent Bob Phares votes no as resolution to oppose 'critical race theory' fails

A proposed University of Nebraska Board of Regents resolution opposing “critical race theory” would change nothing, Vice Chairman Bob Phares of North Platte said.
Phares shared his thoughts in an exclusive Telegraph interview prior to voting no Friday on Regent Jim Pillen’s resolution. It failed, 5 to 3, after more than 3 hours of public comment.
Pillen, a Republican candidate for governor in 2022, called on the eight-member board that governs the four NU campuses to “oppose any imposition of Critical Race Theory in curriculum.”
National and state GOP officeholders and candidates have stirred a firestorm over the 40-year-old academic theory. It contends that racism has been created and accepted by society and is embedded in laws and public policy.
But Phares said CRT has been discussed for more than 30 years in some philosophy and history courses, along with many other theories. It’s not the regents’ role to impose anything upon any NU curriculum, he said.
Pillen’s resolution “itself doesn’t do anything,” he said. “It says we should not impose CRT. We haven’t. We are not doing it, and we wouldn’t. ...
“It’s difficult for me to support a resolution that doesn’t do anything. So I will vote no.”
Phares, North Platte’s mayor from 1969 to 1976 and a GOP candidate for governor in 1978, stressed that he doesn’t believe racism is inevitable in any individual human being.
“I don’t agree with CRT,” he said. “I’m no expert, but I don’t like a lot of what I’ve read about it and how it’s being applied.”
But none of NU’s campuses has a course exclusively about CRT, and students aren’t required to embrace it, Phares said.
Discussing it, as long as it’s accompanied by other philosophical and historical theories, “can help develop critical thinking and decision making” in students, he added.
Phares was appointed District 7 regent in 2006 and won full six-year terms in 2010 and 2016. He has announced he won’t seek a third full term in the 2022 election.
As the regents’ vice chairman, he’s automatically in line to spend his last year as chairman. Phares previously led NU’s governing board in 2010 and 2015.
He said he received “literally hundreds of emails” both for and against Pillen’s resolution before Friday’s vote in Lincoln.
He’s frustrated, he said, that most people don’t understand that course offerings at NU campuses are developed by faculty members. They’re reviewed and approved by their department chair, followed by their dean, the campus’s chief academic officer and NU’s systemwide provost.
When the regents are asked to approve a new class or degree program, “we just assume that in that situation that everyone has done their job,” Phares said.
“But we don’t take apart the curriculum” and tell faculty and administrators to teach or not teach specific things, he added. “That’s not our role.”
That said, the regents “have in place ways to monitor how subjects are taught and ways in which students can respond” through faculty course evaluations or private channels.
Given that the regents haven’t or wouldn’t impose CRT or any other teaching, “I have a problem supporting a resolution that doesn’t really do anything other than state an opinion,” Phares said. “That could have been done another way.”
Pillen’s resolution declares that CRT “does not promote inclusive and honest dialogue and education on campus” and charges that its proponents “seek to silence opposing views and disparage important American ideals.”
An Aug. 5 Nebraska Republican Party email urging members to back the resolution cited a state party platform plank opposing “the instruction of foreign customs and culture, as well as revisionist history” including CRT.
Phares, who narrowly lost the May 1978 GOP primary to eventual Gov. Charles Thone, said he’s bothered by the distrust and hyperpartisanship in modern politics.
Too many people insist that policy decisions by the regents or other governments be “100% this way or 100% the other way,” he said.