'That's not our role': NU Regent Bob Phares votes no as resolution to oppose 'critical race theory' fails

A proposed University of Nebraska Board of Regents resolution opposing “critical race theory” would change nothing, Vice Chairman Bob Phares of North Platte said.

Phares shared his thoughts in an exclusive Telegraph interview prior to voting no Friday on Regent Jim Pillen’s resolution. It failed, 5 to 3, after more than 3 hours of public comment.

Pillen, a Republican candidate for governor in 2022, called on the eight-member board that governs the four NU campuses to “oppose any imposition of Critical Race Theory in curriculum.”

National and state GOP officeholders and candidates have stirred a firestorm over the 40-year-old academic theory. It contends that racism has been created and accepted by society and is embedded in laws and public policy.

But Phares said CRT has been discussed for more than 30 years in some philosophy and history courses, along with many other theories. It’s not the regents’ role to impose anything upon any NU curriculum, he said.

Pillen’s resolution “itself doesn’t do anything,” he said. “It says we should not impose CRT. We haven’t. We are not doing it, and we wouldn’t. ...

“It’s difficult for me to support a resolution that doesn’t do anything. So I will vote no.”