The $170,000 campaign of Tom Brewer

In the increasingly pricey elections of Legislative District 43, incumbent Sen. Tom Brewer has his work cut out for him.

He’s facing off against Cherry County Commissioner Tanya Storer in what has become one of the most expensive races in the state. Brewer and Storer have spent a combined $174,974.58 from January until the end of September, outspending the candidates in the contentious district 1 race, according to campaign filing reports.

Brewer is hoping to keep representing the state’s largest and most rural district for another four years, but to do so he has to best Storer. Storer’s campaign filings suggests several comparatively small donations based largely in Cherry County.

Brewer has a big advantage, he’s got more cash than his opponent by a wide margin. At the end of September, Brewer had spent $123,092.01 and raised $133,103.61 since January. His opponent has spent $51,882.57 and raised $69,137.39 in the same period.

So far, Brewer is on track to spend more money on the district 43 race than any other candidate in the district’s history. The previous holder of this title was Al Davis, the man Brewer beat in his first election. Davis spent $183,648.87 in 2016 to eventually lose to Brewer by less than a thousand votes.