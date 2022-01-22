The canal almost lost to time

OVID, Colo. — You have to know what you’re looking for to spot the would-be 1894 Perkins County Canal.
Satellite photos help. They uncover long indentions in the South Platte River valley, between the river and the modern incursions of Sedgwick County Road 28 and Interstate 76.
If you take the county road — a scenic byway marking the 1860-61 Pony Express path through the area — look north into the fields closer to I-76’s Ovid exit, then south closer to the Julesburg exit.
You’ll see weaving embankments and cuts through shallow hills, their serrated but otherwise smooth earthen sides testifying that nature didn’t put them there.
The canal’s last remnants are east of the Julesburg Cemetery, southeast of the I-76 interchange that appears from maps and photos to sit atop the old dig.
One can drive along the cemetery’s east edge and see the intended canal running north, heading toward I-76 and Nebraska.
They never got there.
The story of the Perkins County pioneers who dug the canal — one of determination and suffering — deserves telling as 2022 residents grapple with Nebraska’s surprise plan to finish their canal after 128 years.
Bring the water east
Zealous, even unscrupulous real estate promoters had lured thousands of white settlers to the Plains after the Civil War with the promise — nonsensical to modern ears — that “rain follows the plow.”
By 1893, a quarter-century after Nebraska entered the Union, they had bitterly learned it wasn’t so.
Nebraska’s crops mostly burned up from drought in 1893 and 1894. Meanwhile, the nationwide Panic of 1893 turned into the nation’s longest depression to that time.
Farmers near rivers and creeks at least had a potential remedy: irrigation. But people in Perkins County — once the southern part of Keith County before splitting off in 1887 — had no surface streams at all.
They looked west, across the state line, to where the South Platte ran through the northern part of Sedgwick County to enter Nebraska west of present-day Big Springs.
We’ll go there, they said.
“A monster mass meeting was held at Madrid today at which Perkins County citizens turned out in mass to take steps to construct an irrigation ditch from a point near Julesburg, Colo.,” said an Omaha Daily Bee dispatch dated June 13, 1894.
That meeting followed three years of talk, failed financing efforts and surveys by Mark Burke, a Grant-based civil engineer whose 1902 map of Sedgwick County preserves the canal’s intended path there.
Truly countywide
Another meeting followed July 12 at Grant, still the county seat. County commissioners called a special election to issue some $90,000 in bonds for a 65-mile-long canal meant to end at the Perkins-Lincoln county line.
“It is claimed by skillful engineers,” the Bee dispatch continued, “that plenty of water can be thus obtained to thoroughly water the whole of Perkins County.”
More than two-thirds of county voters approved the bonds on Aug. 17. “People are jubilant, as they will be able to get work and support themselves without asking aid from the county,” the Hastings Daily Nebraskan reported.
They formed the Equitable Irrigation and Water Power Co. to handle the project. Under the bonds’ terms, “only bona fide residents of Perkins County were to be given work” building the canal, the Nebraska State Journal said Sept. 18.
The first shovels by then had pierced the South Platte’s south bank, south of present-day Ovid. Burke’s winding survey line crossed into Nebraska, clipped off Keith County’s southwest corner en route to Perkins County and connected to a series of planned natural reservoirs north of Grant.
Nearly 500 wagon teams and scrapers were at work by mid-November. County Clerk Arthur Wilcox said in an account in the Blair Weekly Telegram of Jan. 3, 1895, that “almost every voter in the county — between 500 and 600 — went out there to work on it. They took their teams, and in some cases cows and families.”
But their dream of liquid gold soon evaporated, replaced by nightmare.
Shadiness and starvation
The Omaha Bee had given its readers a rosy account of the project. A Nov. 12 dispatch said all but 600 shares in the Equitable company had been sold at $10 each — only county residents could own them — and “the $90,000 in bonds voted by Perkins County have been sold.”
In fact, the opposite had happened.
“Inability to sell the $90,000 bonds recently voted by Perkins County has caused a cessation of work on the big ditch,” North Platte newsman Ira L. Bare reported Nov. 28 in his Lincoln County Tribune.
“About 300 teams were at work up to last week, but no money being in sight, nearly all the men at work have quit.”
Burke described the project’s demise in a written account excerpted by the Grant Tribune-Sentinel in October 1986, when hopes were high for an ultimately failed plan to finish the old canal and run it south toward Enders Reservoir in Chase County.
The 1894 ditch company, he said, had arranged “to sell the Perkins County bonds for cash.” A Hastings firm would sell them to the state through State Treasurer Joseph Bartley, who later was impeached and removed from office in 1897 for embezzling $150,000 in state funds.
A committee of residents led by one Austin Yonne, Burke wrote, tried to have the county directly sell the bonds to the Board of Educational Lands and Funds, of which Bartley was one of five members.
The board balked.
“As a result,” Burke wrote, “the action of the Yonne committee ... completely destroyed the possibility of completing the enterprise.”
The 600 county residents, having completed $25,000 worth of work, hadn’t been paid. Merchants refused to sell more supplies, being “already out considerable money for goods furnished to laborers on the ditch,” said Wilcox, the county clerk.
And winter had set in.
The Jan. 3, 1895, Blair Telegram article said Perkins County had “3,000 people who are actually destitute” between the drought and the failed canal project.
“The consequence,” Wilcox said in the article, “is that the farmers who did this work upon the ditch are a great deal worse off than if they had not gone there at all.”
Storing a seed
The Perkins County Canal project was officially given up on June 24, 1895. After completing 16 miles — about one-fourth of the planned length — it faded into the hills without ever leaving Colorado.
Its failure “amounted to a state calamity,” Burke said in his account. But thanks to the national depression, “there was no other source from which to obtain the necessary money to complete the project.”
In time, Perkins County farmers would learn the full extent of the water below them — the Ogallala Aquifer that runs below most of the Great Plains — and turn their arid county into blooming farmland.
But generations of their neighbors would remember the waylaid canal project. “Everybody seems to have at least one great-grandfather who either worked on or in some way was connected with the canal,” Tribune-Sentinel reporter Larry Gauthier wrote in 1986.
Though the canal has never been finished, the seeds of its revival survive in the 1923 South Platte River Compact in which Colorado agreed to let Nebraska try again.
They’re alive, in part, thanks to one of the project’s hopeful organizers and the son of another.
On Dec. 19, 1921, the Omaha Daily Bee wrote that Ogallala’s Keith County Community Club had been working for months to finish the aborted canal to irrigate some 75,000 acres.
Three weeks earlier, residents of Keith, Perkins and Deuel counties had formed a temporary organization for the new project.
Mark Burke, still living in the area, was its engineer. Its secretary-treasurer, Robert Goodall, was born in Grant and was 3 when his father, Henry, co-organized the original project’s Equitable company.
Goodall, a young Ogallala jeweler, would become a prolific inventor and founder of the former Good-All Manufacturing Co. Ogallala’s indoor recreation center and now-retired library are named for him and his late wife, Clarice.
Rather than fight Nebraska’s canal effort in court, Colorado — which had passed a law in 1917 forbidding Nebraska from acquiring water rights in its state — agreed to negotiate.
After 16 months of talks, the two states reached agreement at a concluding meeting in Ogallala on April 24, 1923. North Platte had held a previous meeting that January, followed by another in Hastings.
“The citizens of western Nebraska have every reason to rejoice over the outcome of the meeting held in Ogallala last Friday,” the Keith County News wrote on April 26.
“Plans are now being made for the organization of an irrigation district, and if you are a landowner on the south table and want to get in on this project, it would be advisable to make the fact known at once ...”
Alas, no.
Though Congress ratified the compact in 1926 — both states’ legislatures already had done so — another depression, the greatest America had ever known, lay around the bend three years after that.
Local attention then turned to realizing the far larger irrigation and hydropower projects along the two Platte branches.
By 1941, Kingsley Dam on the North Platte was finished, Lake McConaughy was filling and the interlinked Sutherland Project, including Sutherland Reservoir and Lake Maloney, was in operation.
Except for that foiled 1980s effort — the one that last stirred up stories from the 1894 dig — no one has tried to redeem the Perkins County pioneers’ work across the Colorado line in the South Platte River Compact’s 99 years of life.
Until now.