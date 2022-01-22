The canal almost lost to time

Storing a seed

The Perkins County Canal project was officially given up on June 24, 1895. After completing 16 miles — about one-fourth of the planned length — it faded into the hills without ever leaving Colorado.

Its failure “amounted to a state calamity,” Burke said in his account. But thanks to the national depression, “there was no other source from which to obtain the necessary money to complete the project.”

In time, Perkins County farmers would learn the full extent of the water below them — the Ogallala Aquifer that runs below most of the Great Plains — and turn their arid county into blooming farmland.

But generations of their neighbors would remember the waylaid canal project. “Everybody seems to have at least one great-grandfather who either worked on or in some way was connected with the canal,” Tribune-Sentinel reporter Larry Gauthier wrote in 1986.

Though the canal has never been finished, the seeds of its revival survive in the 1923 South Platte River Compact in which Colorado agreed to let Nebraska try again.

They’re alive, in part, thanks to one of the project’s hopeful organizers and the son of another.