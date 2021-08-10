The Connection homeless shelter receives $1,322.57 from Canteen Cook-off Challenge

Ashley Lewis, the director of The Connection, accepts a $1,322.57 check from Scott Schroeder that are the proceeds from Sunday's Canteen Cook-off Challenge for The Connection event in downtown North Platte. Standing next to Schroeder are Natasha Smith with the Golden Spike Tower and Visitors Center and Zach Hiebner, the owner of Good Life on the Bricks.
Individuals were allowed to make their best barbecue and sides and the public voted on it. Those in attendance also had the ability to make a donation to The Connection.
There were four categories in the event — best pork, beef, chicken and sides.
Each winner received $250.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Tim Johnson
News/sports reporter
Minneapolis-born. I am a hybrid reporter/photographer covering courts from county and district to basketball and beyond.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.