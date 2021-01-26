The Fix is in: New shop offers health-conscious drink options

“We tell her we are never going to get comfortable then,” Hanes joked.

Preparation to open the North Platte location began in November.

The store name grew out of Hanes’ fondness for a specific drink at the McCook location.

“I love the loaded teas and I kept getting them,” Hanes said. “I walked into (the McCook store) one day and said, ‘I need to get my fix,’” Hanes said. “When we decided to open (in North Platte), I just said, ‘Hey, what do you think of that name, The Fix?’ It just kind of stuck.”

The Fix opened Jan. 18 and received a steady stream of business through the week from word of mouth and promotion on the store’s Facebook page.

The Fix is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday for now with the possible expansion of time or days in the future.

“It’s been crazy,” Hanes said of the early reception of the business. “We had to overnight ship some (products) and then we ran out of them again.

“We bought three 20-pound bags of ice twice one day and went through three 20-pound bags (the next day).

“We didn’t expect that we would be that busy (in the first week). We thought it might take awhile to get (that many) customers come in, but on Day 3 (the business) took off. It’s been a great surprise.”

