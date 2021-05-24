The intense thunderstorms western Nebraska saw last weekend may not be completely gone yet

An intense system of thunderstorms Sunday produced high winds and hail in the region and kept North Platte on a top-five pace for precipitation this year.
The National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field received 0.67 inches of rain Sunday, with all but 0.11 inches falling between 10 and 11 p.m.
Sunday’s rainfall, coupled with 0.1 inches Saturday, lifted the year-to-date total to 11.53 inches at the airport.
North Platte is off to its wettest start for precipitation since 1977, when 11.86 inches fell through May 23.
The airport’s 2021 year-to-date total ranks fifth in city weather records dating to 1874. The top three years through May 23 were 1915 (13.10 inches), 1942 (12.85) and 1949 (12.55).
The storm system posted notable highlights throughout west central Nebraska Sunday evening as it advanced east and south from the Panhandle.
The region’s heaviest rainfall was 2.6 inches, reported seven miles north-northwest of Grant in Perkins County.
A weather service observer said 2 to 3 inches had fallen by 9:30 p.m. three miles northwest of the city. A site three miles east-northeast of Grant had 2.3 inches, with 1.94 inches reported in the county seat itself.
Madrid recorded 1.68 inches, while McCook’s Ben Nelson Regional Airport had 1.15 inches and Ogallala’s Searle Field airport checked in with 0.87 inches.
A spotter at Sutherland said 1 inch of rain fell in about 15 minutes around 10 p.m. Sunday. Lincoln County’s heaviest rainfall was 1.16 inches one mile west-northwest of North Platte.
About 0.33 inches was recorded at Brady, where rain and small hail fell intensely in the 10 o’clock hour and forced some traffic off Interstate 80 into rest areas between the Brady and Maxwell exits.
Wind gusts of up to 60 mph were reported near Arthur, in Valentine and at two other Cherry County locations.
Garden County had the largest reported hailstones, with 2.75-inchers noted eight to 10 miles north-northwest of Oshkosh.
One-inch hail was recorded four miles east-northeast of Venango, west of Grant, and 14 miles north of Ashby in southwest Cherry County.
North Platte’s forecast lists a slight chance of thunderstorms between 1 and 4 a.m. Tuesday, with a stronger 40% chance Wednesday after 1 p.m. and a 20% chance Thursday.
Highs should remain in the 70s to near 80 throughout the week, with lows generally in the 50s except for a dip to the mid-40s Thursday night.
Chances of showers and thunderstorms return for the first part of Memorial Day weekend, the weather service said.