The intense thunderstorms western Nebraska saw last weekend may not be completely gone yet

A spotter at Sutherland said 1 inch of rain fell in about 15 minutes around 10 p.m. Sunday. Lincoln County’s heaviest rainfall was 1.16 inches one mile west-northwest of North Platte.

About 0.33 inches was recorded at Brady, where rain and small hail fell intensely in the 10 o’clock hour and forced some traffic off Interstate 80 into rest areas between the Brady and Maxwell exits.

Wind gusts of up to 60 mph were reported near Arthur, in Valentine and at two other Cherry County locations.

Garden County had the largest reported hailstones, with 2.75-inchers noted eight to 10 miles north-northwest of Oshkosh.

One-inch hail was recorded four miles east-northeast of Venango, west of Grant, and 14 miles north of Ashby in southwest Cherry County.

North Platte’s forecast lists a slight chance of thunderstorms between 1 and 4 a.m. Tuesday, with a stronger 40% chance Wednesday after 1 p.m. and a 20% chance Thursday.

Highs should remain in the 70s to near 80 throughout the week, with lows generally in the 50s except for a dip to the mid-40s Thursday night.

Chances of showers and thunderstorms return for the first part of Memorial Day weekend, the weather service said.

