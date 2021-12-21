There's a new team in town after North Platte City Council approves leasing of Bill Woods Field

The official announcement of North Platte’s first organized post-high school baseball team in 63 years came soon after Tuesday night’s unanimous City Council vote to lease out Bill Wood Field for its games.
The North Platte Plainsmen will be the city’s entry in the new Independence League Baseball Association, an amateur “wood-bat” league of college-level players, organizers said in a press release.
It added that agreement has been reached to share the city’s 65-year-old ballpark with the FNBO Nationals, North Platte’s American Legion summer team.
The Plainsmen will debut May 24, 2022, at Bill Wood against the 5-year-old Western Nebraska Pioneers of Gering.
Its two-month, 60-game schedule will be roughly as long as that of the North Platte Indians in the 1956-59 Nebraska State League, a professional minor “rookie” league of 18- to 22-year-old players.
Bill Wood Field, successor to North Platte’s old Jeffers Park, debuted along with that league on July 1, 1956. Future big-league pitcher Jim Perry struck out 16 McCook Braves that day in his pro debut.
An earlier Nebraska State League included the North Platte Buffaloes, who played at Jeffers Park from 1928 to 1932.
Other than using amateurs — college baseball players or recruits with eligibility left — the all-new Plainsmen will have much in common with those predecessors, co-owner Bryan Frew of Hastings said after Tuesday’s council meeting.
Club leaders will be recruiting local “host families” to put up players, he said. That was also the case for North Platte’s 1950s minor-league club.
“What we do feels exactly like what I did when I played minor league ball,” said Frew, a Hastings accountant who owns the league’s four-year-old Hastings Sodbusters. Frew joins Chuck and Mayra Heeman of Gering, who own the Pioneers and the Casper (Wyoming) Horseheads, as operating owners of the Plainsmen.
“My experience has been phenomenal” in Hastings, Frew told the City Council. “We’re just really excited to bring this family-friendly game to North Platte. Bill Wood is a great place for it.”
The Fremont Moo round out the Independence League’s Nebraska membership. Other cities with confirmed teams are Laramie, Wyoming; Spearfish, South Dakota; Dickinson, North Dakota; and Caldwell, Idaho.
Chuck Heeman, who wasn’t present at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, said in the press release that he began eyeing a North Platte club as soon as the Independence League organized.
“The city of North Platte is on the upswing with new business coming to town, and we see this as an opportunity to establish a great quality-of-life asset to the area as the city grows,” he said.
Frew said the new team came together over the past month. North Platte city officials and Legion Post 163’s baseball board have been great to work with, he said.
Legion board member Justin Thompson agreed. “This is a great opportunity for North Platte” in improving baseball facilities, and “it’s going to bring a lot of kids to North Platte, the community and area,” he said.
“I just want to thank you for the opportunity to have another thing in North Platte in the summertime,” Mayor Brandon Kelliher told Frew.
Frew said the Plainsmen will lease Bill Wood itself from the city and other facilities and equipment from the Legion post under a separate agreement.
The city will receive $170 a game in 2022 under the five-year lease agreement the council approved 7-0 Tuesday night. That will rise gradually to $250 a game in 2026.
Councilmen Pete Volz and Ty Lucas said they’ve been involved in the talks and believe all parties will benefit from welcoming the Plainsmen to town.
“We are historically a strong baseball and softball community,” Lucas said. “This is being done in the right way.”
Volz agreed but noted that having two summer Bill Wood tenants — plus early spring home games for the St. Patrick’s-Maxwell high school team — “puts the city on a little more onus to maintain the facilities up there.”
Money from the Plainsmen’s lease will be set aside for maintenance costs at Bill Wood, City Administrator Matthew Kibbon said in response to a question from Councilman Ed Rieker.
The new ballclub was ready with more than just its name after the council’s vote.
JM Kelly, hitting and catching coach at Texas A&M University-Kingsville, will be North Platte’s inaugural head coach, team organizers said in their press release.
The new club also has signed up its first three players: Will Humphrey of Beatrice, a freshman right-handed pitcher at Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa; Brock Hendrix of Berryville, Oklahoma, a sophomore left-handed pitcher-outfielder at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M; and Reese Lipoma of Gonzales, Louisiana, a freshman outfielder at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana.
Frew said NCAA Division I ballplayers typically make up about half of summer college-level rosters.
Some won’t start until after Opening Day if their teams are in postseason college tournaments, he said. Others may have to leave before the July 30 end of the regular season, which will be followed by a brief postseason.
Some players for Coach Will Bolt’s Nebraska baseball team will be part of the Hastings and Fremont clubs, Frew said.
Because of the timing in launching North Platte’s club, “most of the Division I players have been placed for 2022,” he said. But “North Platte will get some Husker players at some point.”
Other Independence League players will come from junior college and community college teams, Frew said. High school graduates who have committed to college teams can play with those coaches’ consent.
Team organizers have set up a temporary website at northplatteplainsmen.com. Its North Platte office will open in January, that website says.
People may ask questions, volunteer to be a host family and inquire about ticket or team sponsorship inquiries by visiting the website, calling 308-535-1428 or emailing northplatteplainsmen@gmail.com.
