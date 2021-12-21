There's a new team in town after North Platte City Council approves leasing of Bill Woods Field

“The city of North Platte is on the upswing with new business coming to town, and we see this as an opportunity to establish a great quality-of-life asset to the area as the city grows,” he said.

Frew said the new team came together over the past month. North Platte city officials and Legion Post 163’s baseball board have been great to work with, he said.

Legion board member Justin Thompson agreed. “This is a great opportunity for North Platte” in improving baseball facilities, and “it’s going to bring a lot of kids to North Platte, the community and area,” he said.

“I just want to thank you for the opportunity to have another thing in North Platte in the summertime,” Mayor Brandon Kelliher told Frew.

Frew said the Plainsmen will lease Bill Wood itself from the city and other facilities and equipment from the Legion post under a separate agreement.

The city will receive $170 a game in 2022 under the five-year lease agreement the council approved 7-0 Tuesday night. That will rise gradually to $250 a game in 2026.