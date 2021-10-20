'There's always another choice': Man who survived jump off Golden Gate Bridge speaks to North Platte High School

“I think as our year started it just became apparent that we really do need to stop and pause, especially our upperclassmen,” Buscher said. “Our seniors are making a lot of tough decisions right now. They’re looking at college — ‘Do I not go to college; do I go to a trade school?’ They’re dealing with rejection, they’re dealing with anxiety of leaving home and all these things.”

The district thought it would be good just to take a day and pause.

“(We wanted to) give the students a chance to reset themselves, learn about mental health, understand that it’s OK to not be OK,” Buscher said. “Also, with our breakout sessions, we gave them a chance to focus on a topic that maybe had been bothering them.”

The topics in the breakout sessions throughout the morning covered anxiety, how to deal with conflict and how to handle rejection.

“I think there’s still a lot of fear,” Buscher said. “I think there’s a lot of confusion that has perpetuated anxiety in kids.”

Buscher said there are programs for teachers and staff, but she felt there needed to be something for the students as well.