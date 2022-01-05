Theresa Thibodeau cites local control, family values as her priorities in gubernatorial election

“When you’re a mom and a business owner and you’ve had experience in state and city government, you wear so many different hats,” she said.

Other would-be GOP candidates to replace the term-limited Ricketts include University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen of Columbus and state Sen. Brett Lindstrom, Breland Ridenour and Michael Connely, all of Omaha.

Bellevue Sen. Carol Blood is the only announced Democratic candidate. Wednesday was the first day Nebraska candidates could file for the May 10 primary.

Thibodeau said 2022 is shaping up to be “the election of the parents.” They’re concerned about what schools are teaching and don’t like government “trying to tell us how to parent or co-parent,” she said.

“There’s a lot of people who are wanting to introduce divisiveness into the federal arena (and) our state,” she added, though she believes both major parties share the blame.

Nebraskans want lower taxes regardless of which party they prefer, said Thibodeau, adding she paid nearly $50,000 in property taxes on her former 1.9-acre preschool.