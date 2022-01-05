Theresa Thibodeau cites local control, family values as her priorities in gubernatorial election

As Nebraskans seek to grow their communities, they also don’t want to lose what makes Nebraska great, Republican gubernatorial candidate Theresa Thibodeau said Wednesday.
“People want to keep our family values, they want to lower taxes, and they want to make sure that the federal government is not coming in and trying to run our state,” the former Omaha state senator told The Telegraph during a brief North Platte stop.
“Are we going to work together to answer that call and make the necessary change to keep within Nebraska everything all of us are proud of? Because if we don’t answer that call now, I’m afraid we’re going to lose it.”
Thibodeau, 46, was briefly designated by fellow GOP candidate Charles Herbster as his running mate. She left his campaign last July and announced her own run in November.
Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed her in October 2017 to finish the Unicameral term of resigned District 6 Sen. Joni Craighead. She narrowly lost to Machaela Cavanaugh in November 2018 in her bid for a full term.
Thibodeau, a former Douglas County Republican Party chairwoman, previously sat on the city of Omaha’s Personnel Board. She owned La Vista’s Primrose School early learning center until selling it Oct. 1.
“When you’re a mom and a business owner and you’ve had experience in state and city government, you wear so many different hats,” she said.
Other would-be GOP candidates to replace the term-limited Ricketts include University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen of Columbus and state Sen. Brett Lindstrom, Breland Ridenour and Michael Connely, all of Omaha.
Bellevue Sen. Carol Blood is the only announced Democratic candidate. Wednesday was the first day Nebraska candidates could file for the May 10 primary.
Thibodeau said 2022 is shaping up to be “the election of the parents.” They’re concerned about what schools are teaching and don’t like government “trying to tell us how to parent or co-parent,” she said.
“There’s a lot of people who are wanting to introduce divisiveness into the federal arena (and) our state,” she added, though she believes both major parties share the blame.
Nebraskans want lower taxes regardless of which party they prefer, said Thibodeau, adding she paid nearly $50,000 in property taxes on her former 1.9-acre preschool.
She offered few specifics about how she would approach tax issues. But “I do understand, though, that western Nebraska’s not getting the appropriate (school) funding, and it’s because of our school-aid formula,” she said.
Two Columbus school administrators proposed a state-aid overhaul in November that would sharply boost aid statewide. Lawmakers would have to decide how to fund it.
Fremont Sen. Lynne Walz, the 2018 Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, has endorsed the plan but didn’t introduce it when the 2022 Legislature opened Wednesday.
Thibodeau said she fears the Columbus plan is “actually helping a lot of the administrators a little bit more and it’s not helping the teachers or the students.”
She suggested that the price of higher aid would be greater control over education from Lincoln.
“Nebraskans really like their local control,” Thibodeau said. “They do not like the property taxes. However, they have the opportunity to then go and talk with their county board and their school boards.”
To make progress, “we need to really dig deep inside the belly of all the governments to see where that overspending is,” she added.
Ricketts has said he’ll again urge state lawmakers this session to limit growth in local government property tax requests to 3% per year.
Such requests grew just 1.2% in west central Nebraska from 2016 to 2021, a Telegraph analysis found last summer.