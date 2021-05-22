‘They have somebody’: Vanderheiden family, fitness series host inaugural ‘Run Where the Light Is’ event

There is a connection between Tyler Vanderheiden and Cody Park.

It is among the first places his parents, Tim and Shannon, brought him as a kindergartner after the family moved to North Platte.

A limber pine tree that sits inside the park was dedicated in his memory about five years ago, and on Saturday morning, it was the location for an inaugural road race in his honor.

Roughly 200 individuals ran or walked in the Tyler Vanderheiden “Run Where the Light Is,” a 2- and 5-mile event to bring awareness to mental health and suicide prevention. Participants completed one-mile loops around the park in the race that is part of the Platte River Fitness Series.

“I wanted to do this for a long time but just didn’t do anything (before),” said Shannon, who competed in the event along with five other members of her family. “(Fitness series director) Trudy (Merritt) came to me and we just started talking about it. (I’m so thankful for all the people that made (the race) happen. Definitely wasn’t something we could do by ourselves (as a family).