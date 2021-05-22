‘They have somebody’: Vanderheiden family, fitness series host inaugural ‘Run Where the Light Is’ event

There is a connection between Tyler Vanderheiden and Cody Park.
It is among the first places his parents, Tim and Shannon, brought him as a kindergartner after the family moved to North Platte.
A limber pine tree that sits inside the park was dedicated in his memory about five years ago, and on Saturday morning, it was the location for an inaugural road race in his honor.
Roughly 200 individuals ran or walked in the Tyler Vanderheiden “Run Where the Light Is,” a 2- and 5-mile event to bring awareness to mental health and suicide prevention. Participants completed one-mile loops around the park in the race that is part of the Platte River Fitness Series.
“I wanted to do this for a long time but just didn’t do anything (before),” said Shannon, who competed in the event along with five other members of her family. “(Fitness series director) Trudy (Merritt) came to me and we just started talking about it. (I’m so thankful for all the people that made (the race) happen. Definitely wasn’t something we could do by ourselves (as a family).
“We just want to make sure that every single person knows they have somebody,” Shannon said of the thought behind the event. “They might have somebody in their family and it might be a complete stranger, but everybody needs to be validated. They need to know how important they are ... and we want to share that with people.”
Shannon wrote an essay titled “Pennies in the Sand” in 2016, a year after Tyler died by suicide at age 20. The piece which is posted at platteriverfitness.com touches on how running helped her heal and the spiritual connection she has with the activity.
Tyler competed in track in his senior year at North Platte High School, but his passion was just being in the outdoors.
“He loved fishing and hunting,” Shannon said.
The event is among a number of races on the Platte River Fitness schedule that is held in memory of an individual.
This year’s list includes the Kevin Kennedy CASA Hero Race, the James O’Rourke Memorial Triathlon, the Chris Jarvis Autumn River Run, the Jim Whitaker Platte River Run and Michelle’s Tri-Sprint Triathlon that honors Michelle Walters.
“It’s an honor to be able to present an event that celebrates a life,” Merritt said. “It truly is a gift.”
Saturday’s event was the latest to do that and also carried a message.
“It starts, I hope, an open, honest and sincere conversation in our community about how exercise and health and wellness matter,” Merritt told the crowd before the start of the race. “That we are thinking about our mental health as well as our physical health. Let’s take Tyler’s race and really make it a force for good.”