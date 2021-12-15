Third superintendent candidate, Dan Endorf, says relationships key to top North Platte Public Schools position

He said going out into the district and communicating with stakeholders will be a key to adjusting to meet the future needs.

Building relationships with the board is another aspect Endorf said is important.

“Committee work is something that you may or may not embrace,” Endorf said. “I’ve been on both sides of that, but more than anything else, it’s the one-on-one conversations that really matter.”

He said some of those conversations take place on the way to various events such as conferences across the state.

“I will encourage you to attend,” Endorf said. “But I will also encourage you to ride along with me, because that windshield time is where I have developed relationships with board members in the past.”

Endorf said his strengths center on his charisma, saying he is “extroverted” and “genuine,” and a hard worker.

“There are people who are smarter than me,” Endorf said. “But there aren’t too many people who are going to outwork me.”

Endorf said he is also very competitive.