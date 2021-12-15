Third superintendent candidate, Dan Endorf, says relationships key to top North Platte Public Schools position

The third candidate for the North Platte Public Schools superintendent position wants to be the ambassador for the district.
Dan Endorf, currently superintendent at North Bend Public Schools, spent Wednesday meeting with various groups throughout the day. In the evening, he met with the Board of Education for a public interview.
“I’m a small town kid and a product of public schools,” Endorf said. “I’m proud of that.”
Endorf has been the superintendent at North Bend for 12 years and said he thinks the time, should he be hired, is right for him.
He had some glowing praise for the district in a number of categories.
“You have a really strong, firm foundation here,” Endorf said. “Your strategic plan, it’s obvious to me that’s your bedrock. That right there is an impressive document.
“The strategic plan is the best I’ve ever seen and that model is set up for a smooth transition.”
In his first 100 days, Endorf said he would not come in and change everything, but would “develop relationships, listen and learn, Most importantly I want to be a person of character, communicate and build trust.”
Many of the comments from the groups Endorf met with through the day spoke of his communication skills and school board President Skip Altig echoed those sentiments.
“You speak very well,” Altig said. “I appreciated the humor and you had excellent answers without overdoing the answers.”
Endorf said the biggest challenge the district faces is option enrollment.
“You have an exodus of students,” Endorf said. “There are four reasons students leave a resident district — familiarity, size, dissatisfaction and reputation.”
His plan is to work on showcasing the benefits of attending a Class A school. North Platte “has a lot to be proud of,” Endorf said.
With the English Language Learners program and preschool programs, Endorf said he will need help in those areas.
“I’m not an expert in those areas,” Endorf said. “But I think I can provide a systematic approach for the district in those.”
Although the district has been declining in enrollment over the past few years, Endorf said there is potential for growth with the new businesses coming into town.
“I want to accentuate the (positives) you already have in place,” Endorf said. “We need to get out in front of the influx in population. That will mean some hard decisions will need to be made concerning boundaries and transportation.”
He said going out into the district and communicating with stakeholders will be a key to adjusting to meet the future needs.
Building relationships with the board is another aspect Endorf said is important.
“Committee work is something that you may or may not embrace,” Endorf said. “I’ve been on both sides of that, but more than anything else, it’s the one-on-one conversations that really matter.”
He said some of those conversations take place on the way to various events such as conferences across the state.
“I will encourage you to attend,” Endorf said. “But I will also encourage you to ride along with me, because that windshield time is where I have developed relationships with board members in the past.”
Endorf said his strengths center on his charisma, saying he is “extroverted” and “genuine,” and a hard worker.
“There are people who are smarter than me,” Endorf said. “But there aren’t too many people who are going to outwork me.”
Endorf said he is also very competitive.
“I want (the district) to be the best that we can be,” Endorf said. “I’ll bring that competitive fire to your district.”
There will be times of success and times of struggle as it is in any district.
“There will be good days, and I want us to celebrate those,” Endorf said. “There will be not so good days when I will need to be a strong leader.”
The fourth and final interview with Todd Rhodes, superintendent at Gothenburg Public Schools, will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at McKinley Education Center, 301 West F St.