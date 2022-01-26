Thirteen months and 971 pages later, Ruby Coleman finishes chronicling Lincoln County's early settlers

So what did you do these past couple of years if COVID-19 told you to stay close to home?
If you were Ruby Coleman, you were writing.
The North Platte historian and genealogist got her first published copies Tuesday of her most ambitious project yet: a two-volume, 971-page roundup of Lincoln County’s early settlers who took advantage of the 1862 Homestead Act.
“Homesteading in Lincoln County, Nebraska, 1874-1899” is available online for $16.95 per volume through Amazon.com.
The online giant also published Coleman’s 2020 book, “The Wild Years: 1868-1951,” on North Platte’s early lawlessness and “Little Chicago” period of the early to mid-1900s.
Fort Cody Trading Post in North Platte plans to offer her two-volume homesteading work starting sometime in February, Coleman said.
And there’s more to come: She has nearly finished a book on African Americans in early western Nebraska in collaboration with sister-in-law Cheri Coleman Hopkins of Alliance.
“I told my grandson a few months ago that ‘Wild Years’ was my last hurrah,” said Coleman, 78. “He said, ‘Ha, ha, ha.’ And he was right.”
After three brief scene-setting chapters, the bulk of “Homesteading in Lincoln County” features Coleman’s research on 1,412 people who “proved up” and received federal patents on Lincoln County homestead claims between 1874 and 1899.
It took her 13 months, often working eight to 12 hours a day, to pore through online sources and compile her information, Coleman said.
She gave special credit to Lois Block, Lincoln County’s register of deeds, who faithfully looked up and emailed her information so Coleman could minimize her outdoor exposure during the pandemic.
“A lot of them I could find on my own, but she helped me immensely with land records,” she said.
Volume I starts 12 years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Homestead Act, first used by Daniel Freeman on New Year’s Day 1863 to claim 160 acres near present-day Beatrice. Homestead National Monument of America includes Freeman’s claim.
Coleman said “Homesteading in Lincoln County” starts when it does because homestead claims couldn’t be filed in an area until its federal land surveys were completed. Until then, “the people out here were squatters unless they bought their land from the federal government or the railroad,” she said.
Surveys of Nebraska’s western boundary didn’t start until 1869, five years before Coleman’s list starts. That matches the time claimants were given to live on, farm and develop claims as the Homestead Act prescribed.
Homestead patents granted in the county dropped off sharply after 1899, Coleman said. But the law itself remained in effect until 1986, two years before Kenneth Deardorff proved up on the last-ever homestead claim in Alaska.
Lincoln County was one of 37 western Nebraska counties included in the 1904 Kinkaid Act, allowing claims of up to 640 acres where smaller farms weren’t practical.
Most “Kinkaiders” settled in the Sandhills and Panhandle, Coleman said, though some of her entries tell of Lincoln County homesteaders who later filed Kinkaid Act claims elsewhere.
Homesteaders in Coleman’s two volumes are listed alphabetically by the year in which they proved up.
Besides telling who they were and where they filed, entries include information on where they came from and what happened to them.
Among the stories Coleman rediscovered was the apparent revenge of John J. Berger, an 1890s homesteader “who had been constantly in little fracases” and “hated Lincoln County and North Platte” because of it.
On Jan. 19, 1895, Berger decided to visit North Platte’s downtown and demonstrate the product of animals he raised on his spread: skunks.
He began by “scattering skunk perfumery broad cast in the Fair Store,” The Telegraph reported that Jan. 26 — 127 years ago Wednesday.
Berger moved on, “leaving a fragrance behind him that permeated nearly the entire business portion of the city.” He would be sentenced to 30 days in jail after a March trial.
Berger later moved to Colorado and then farther west. “He had some profitable occupation before he died,” Coleman said.
She also rediscovered Jennie Morgan and her son, Albert, apparently Lincoln County’s only Black homesteaders in the 1874-99 period.
Jennie patented her claim about five miles north of Wellfleet on Aug. 14, 1893. Albert, living 1½ miles north of his mother, proved up on July 25, 1898. He later moved to McPherson County and married there.
Homesteads could be found throughout Lincoln County, Coleman said, but farmers’ and ranchers’ use of the 1862 law ensured settlement throughout the sprawling county.
In the valley of the Platte River and its forks, the Union Pacific had free rein to sell roughly half the land through federal grants of alternate sections for building its part of the first transcontinental railroad.
Coleman said the Wallace and Wellfleet areas saw some of Lincoln County’s heaviest homestead activity. The Burlington and Missouri Railroad “highline” didn’t penetrate the county’s southwest portion until the 1880s.
“The Homestead Act (influence) phased out more or less” as the 19th century turned to the 20th, she said. But “what would this county have been without the Homestead Act and the homesteaders?”
