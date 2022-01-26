Thirteen months and 971 pages later, Ruby Coleman finishes chronicling Lincoln County's early settlers

Surveys of Nebraska’s western boundary didn’t start until 1869, five years before Coleman’s list starts. That matches the time claimants were given to live on, farm and develop claims as the Homestead Act prescribed.

Homestead patents granted in the county dropped off sharply after 1899, Coleman said. But the law itself remained in effect until 1986, two years before Kenneth Deardorff proved up on the last-ever homestead claim in Alaska.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln County was one of 37 western Nebraska counties included in the 1904 Kinkaid Act, allowing claims of up to 640 acres where smaller farms weren’t practical.

Most “Kinkaiders” settled in the Sandhills and Panhandle, Coleman said, though some of her entries tell of Lincoln County homesteaders who later filed Kinkaid Act claims elsewhere.

Homesteaders in Coleman’s two volumes are listed alphabetically by the year in which they proved up.

Besides telling who they were and where they filed, entries include information on where they came from and what happened to them.