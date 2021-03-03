This winter has been one for the record books in North Platte

When one looks at winter that way, North Platte’s winter of 2020-21 needs only one fair-to-middling snowfall to crack the top 10.

The airport has recorded 32.8 inches since Nov. 1, leaving North Platte 3.3 inches short of both 1909-10 and 1992-93, currently tied for ninth with 36.1 inches apiece.

Just like our November-March period three years ago — when 39.0 inches fell to give the 2017-18 winter the No. 5 spot — it wouldn’t take all that much more snow for 2020-21 to land in the middle of our five-month top 10.

It would take 11.3 inches in March to top 1957-58’s fourth-ranked 44.0 inches. (But remember those four top-10 daily snowfalls in late March? Every one of those brought more snow than that.)

If it’s any comfort, the three whitest November-March winters appear safe atop North Platte’s record book, topped by the legendary winter of 1948-49 at 57.9 inches.

In any case, if you’re new around here, any old-timer will tell you: Don’t put away your heavy coats and snow boots before Easter.

Enough with how snowy it could get. Let’s get back to our blessedly warmer present.