This winter has been one for the record books in North Platte

We know, we know: What are we doing writing about snowfall when we’re having such a lovely spring preview?
Well, March is March, when Nebraskans look back at snowfall past and speculate on possible snowfall yet to come.
In that regard, we’ve already had a winter for the record books.
That “polar vortex” that dominated February also clinched a No. 5 ranking for North Platte’s snowiest “meteorological winters” in December-February records dating to 1892-93.
The National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field recorded 31.3 inches of snow from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28, not far from the record of 35.5 inches set just three years ago in 2017-18.
More than half the snow the past three months — 18.7 inches — fell during February, led by 8.5 inches on Feb. 6 as the 16-day deep freeze was in its early stages.
January brought 5.2 inches of snow and December 7.4 inches, according to weather records stored by the High Plains Regional Climate Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
In west central Nebraska, however, one needs to look at a longer period — roughly Nov. 1 to March 31 — to better judge where winters rank for the snowfall they bring.
Why? Half of North Platte’s snowiest days have been in March, four of them after spring’s official debut. Two others came in November (and two others in October).
When one looks at winter that way, North Platte’s winter of 2020-21 needs only one fair-to-middling snowfall to crack the top 10.
The airport has recorded 32.8 inches since Nov. 1, leaving North Platte 3.3 inches short of both 1909-10 and 1992-93, currently tied for ninth with 36.1 inches apiece.
Just like our November-March period three years ago — when 39.0 inches fell to give the 2017-18 winter the No. 5 spot — it wouldn’t take all that much more snow for 2020-21 to land in the middle of our five-month top 10.
It would take 11.3 inches in March to top 1957-58’s fourth-ranked 44.0 inches. (But remember those four top-10 daily snowfalls in late March? Every one of those brought more snow than that.)
If it’s any comfort, the three whitest November-March winters appear safe atop North Platte’s record book, topped by the legendary winter of 1948-49 at 57.9 inches.
In any case, if you’re new around here, any old-timer will tell you: Don’t put away your heavy coats and snow boots before Easter.
Enough with how snowy it could get. Let’s get back to our blessedly warmer present.
It should stick around at least through the first part of next week, with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s, according to the Weather Service’s Lee Bird Field office.
And nationwide long-range forecasts say we’re in for above-normal temperatures until late March, though it’s 50-50 whether we’ll have more or less precipitation than normal.
Late March. A lot of snow can fall then, like the 11.7 inches in North Platte on March 30, 1949, and the 11.6 inches on March 28, 1980 ...
We hear you. Shush. Go enjoy the great weather. We earned it after February.
More by Todd von Kampen
5 enticing looks at North Platte's history
2020 was a year that will make history, but it was also a year for us to reflect on our own local history. Special projects reporter Todd von Kampen shares some of his favorite stories from this year that highlight our past.
It was an honor to write about Ira L. Bare’s legacy in the centennial year of his two-volume 1920 history of Lincoln County.
This story looks at the homes the Codys owned during their years here and gave readers a look inside the 1930 home on the second Welcome Wigwam site.
The Telegraph offered extended looks at major museums and communities preserving the legacy of William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody.
We connected Mark Schults of North Platte with the family of the World War II serviceman whose 1944 letter was found on the back of a framed card.
Though work will continue, Jay Mitchell’s early progress thrilled many in our community.