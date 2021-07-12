 Skip to main content
Thomas County, Grant airports to share federal grants for taxiway rehab
Thomas County, Grant airports to share federal grants for taxiway rehab

Local News

The Thomas County and Grant airports are among four Nebraska airports sharing $2.24 million in federal grants for taxiway rehabilitation and other improvements.

The grants were awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program.

The Grant Municipal Airport will receive $197,777 to install weather reporting equipment, and the Thomas County Airport in Thedford will receive $288,888 to conduct or update a miscellaneous study, according to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

The David City Airport will receive $303,000 to update the airport master plan or study.

The Lincoln Airport was awarded $1,454,605 to rehabilitate its taxiway and taxi lanes. This is in addition to $2.4 million that was received in April.

Nebraska’s grants were part of $844.7 million in supplemental funding for infrastructure grants to 388 airports in 49 states plus the District of Columbia.

