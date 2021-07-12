Thomas County, Grant airports to share federal grants for taxiway rehab

The Thomas County and Grant airports are among four Nebraska airports sharing $2.24 million in federal grants for taxiway rehabilitation and other improvements.

The grants were awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program.

The Grant Municipal Airport will receive $197,777 to install weather reporting equipment, and the Thomas County Airport in Thedford will receive $288,888 to conduct or update a miscellaneous study, according to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

The David City Airport will receive $303,000 to update the airport master plan or study.

The Lincoln Airport was awarded $1,454,605 to rehabilitate its taxiway and taxi lanes. This is in addition to $2.4 million that was received in April.

Nebraska’s grants were part of $844.7 million in supplemental funding for infrastructure grants to 388 airports in 49 states plus the District of Columbia.