Though different from previous years, Putt-N-Crawl aims to keep raising money for Deborah's Legacy

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the annual Putt-N-Crawl event that has raised around $48,000 for Deborah’s Legacy since 2016.

Co-organizer Tammi Ramsey said this year the title was changed to Putt-N-Solo to try to keep the tradition going. The fundraiser will continue through March and into April, Ramsey said, to collect as much money as possible for Deborah’s Legacy.

She said to keep the doors open at Deborah’s Legacy, it costs about $365 per day.

“So just to keep the doors open on the facility, that’s $133,000 a year,” Ramsey said. “Our donations over the years is really a small drop in the bucket, but we feel passionate about it.”

Deborah’s Legacy is a residential home for women facing homelessness and crisis living.

“It’s faith based, so they don’t get a lot of government funding,” Ramsey said.

The change brought about by the pandemic this year was difficult for the organizers.

“We decided not to run the event because we didn’t want it to be a community spreader (of COVID-19),” Ramsey said.