Though different from previous years, Putt-N-Crawl aims to keep raising money for Deborah's Legacy

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the annual Putt-N-Crawl event that has raised around $48,000 for Deborah’s Legacy since 2016.
Co-organizer Tammi Ramsey said this year the title was changed to Putt-N-Solo to try to keep the tradition going. The fundraiser will continue through March and into April, Ramsey said, to collect as much money as possible for Deborah’s Legacy.
She said to keep the doors open at Deborah’s Legacy, it costs about $365 per day.
“So just to keep the doors open on the facility, that’s $133,000 a year,” Ramsey said. “Our donations over the years is really a small drop in the bucket, but we feel passionate about it.”
Deborah’s Legacy is a residential home for women facing homelessness and crisis living.
“It’s faith based, so they don’t get a lot of government funding,” Ramsey said.
The change brought about by the pandemic this year was difficult for the organizers.
“We decided not to run the event because we didn’t want it to be a community spreader (of COVID-19),” Ramsey said.
Ramsey said the organization is still collecting donations and selling T-shirts to raise as much money as possible. Whitetail Screen Print has designed the T-shirts. Contact Ramsey at 605-484-6960 to order shirts or to arrange for monetary donations.
“The hope is to make the 2022 Putt-N-Crawl an amazing event,” Ramsey said. “Putt-N-Crawl has grown to have a pretty good following and there’s several factors in that. Part of that is that small business owners in North Platte as a whole are amazing supporters of fundraisers.”
She said the event has had great support from the community as a whole.
“We sure miss the event,” Ramsey said. “Over the last two or three years we’ve had between 80 and 85 five-person teams.”
That translates into over 500 people participating in the one-day event.
“We look forward to having that day again,” Ramsey said.
