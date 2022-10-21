Three additional artists joining lineup for two-day Viareo Summer Jam

Three additional country music artists have been added to the bill for the Viaero Summer Jam concert series lineup that will be part of the Nebraskaland Days celebration in North Platte.

Morgan Wade and Randall King will be the opening acts for the Cody Johnson show on June 23. Lainey Wilson will support headliner Jason Aldean the next night with one more act to be added later.

The acts were announced Friday morning.

"We're incredibly proud of this lineup," Nebraskaland Days executive director David Fudge said in a media release. "This is one of the most complete artists rosters we've ever been able to produce. We're really excited for 2023.

"People will tell us what they think of our lineup by the number of tickets they buy," Fudge said. "The reaction so far has really been phenomenal. We set some records for first-week sales for both Cody and Jason, and the acts that we announced today will only add to what was already a strong sales season."

Fudge said it took a little longer than typical to put the lineup together and added that some offers were sent to artists last spring.

"We're certainly happy with the end product," Fudge said.

Wilson's new album, "Bell Bottom Country," is scheduled to be released Oct. 28, the same day that she begins a two-night stay at CHi Health Center Arena in Omaha.

She also scheduled an album-release event in Omaha Oct. 27.

Wilson received the "Video of the Year" honor during this year's CMT Music Awards for "Never Say Never." She also was named the "New Female Artist of the Year" during the Academy of County Music Awards in 2021, and she received the top song nod at the same event for "Things a Man Oughta Know."

She is nominated in six categories for the upcoming Country Music Association Awards.

Wade's major-label debut effort, "Reckless," released in March 2021, was named best country album of the year by Rolling Stone. She begins her "No Signs of Slowing Down" tour in February, and Nebraskaland Days is her only scheduled stop in the state so far.

The single "Wilder Days" was named one of the Top 10 of 2021 in any genre by Time magazine.

King, a west Texas native, has released three albums, the latest being this year's major-label debut, "Shot Glass." He is on the road now through the middle of December, after which tour dates continue Jan. 14.