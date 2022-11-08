Three area communities pass measures to ban abortions; ordinance fails in a fourth

Voters in three area communities approved a measure on Tuesday to ban abortions within the city or village limits, and it failed in another.

Ordinances passed in Arnold, Hershey and Paxton to become "sanctuary cities for the unborn," and the measure had a slight lead in both Brady and Wallace as the North Platte Telegraph went to press.

Voters in Hershey passed the ordinance with 57.41% of the 263 votes in unofficial results. Arnold residents passed the measure with 60.24% of the 249 votes cast.

The ordinance passed in Paxton with 51.32% of the 195 votes cast.

The measure was voted down in Curtis with 'No' carrying 68.38% of the 272 votes cast.

The ordinance language varies from city to city. The Hershey version makes it unlawful to: procure or perform an abortion in the village, or to aid in the procedure by providing transportation, instructions or financial support to an individual, or to possess abortion-inducing drugs.

The penalty for the above actions would be a $500 fine, but there is an affirmative defense written into the ordinance if the abortion was in response to a life-threatening physical condition.

The issue led to former KNOP news director Melanie Standiford being terminated by her employer, Gray Television, due to her involvement in the ballot initiative in Curtis. An article by the Flatwater Free Press quoted Standiford about her participation in collecting signatures for the measure at her church in the village.