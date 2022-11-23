 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three-car crash flips car on its side at Second and Jeffers

Three-car crash flips car on its side at Second and Jeffers

North Platte firefighters look through the windshield of a tipped-over silver Honda after a three-vehicle crash at South Jeffers and Second streets during Wednesday's lunch hour. Police Officer Josh Rose said the Honda had been turning westbound from Jeffers onto Second when another vehicle, which had been moved before this photo was taken, struck it on its side and flipped it over onto the driver's side. The impact caused the Honda to roll over onto a green vehicle in front of it in the photo, Rose said. Firefighters removed the Honda's windshield shortly after the photo was taken, a step Rose said was a precaution to make sure no one else was inside. No one was injured in the crash, he said.

 Todd von Kampen

