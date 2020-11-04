 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three judges retained in 11th District
0 comments

Three judges retained in 11th District

  • 0
gavel and justice scales
GETTY IMAGES

Voters in west central Nebraska’s 11th Judicial District Tuesday retained County Judges Kent Turnbull and Ed Steenburg and District Judge Richard Birch for new six-year terms.

Turnbull and Birch have their main offices in the Lincoln County Courthouse in North Platte, while Steenburg is based at the Keith County Courthouse in Ogallala.

Governors initially appoint judges to Nebraska’s state courts. Voters decide whether to retain that judge at the first general election after he or she has served three years, with subsequent retention votes every six years.

Turnbull was backed for retention by 81.5% percent, Steenburg by 81.2% and Birch by 80.9% in final unofficial returns from the 17-county 11th District.

Nebraska voters also approved new terms for Judges Thomas Stine and Dirk Block on the Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Court.

0 comments

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

USDA designates Nebraska counties as natural disaster areas
Local

USDA designates Nebraska counties as natural disaster areas

Producers in Dundy, Hitchcock, Keith, Kimball, Perkins, Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Deuel, Garden, Madison, Morrill, Pierce, Platte, Scotts Bluff, Sheridan and Wayne counties who suffered losses caused by recent drought may be eligible for USDA emergency loans.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News