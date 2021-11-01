 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three Lincoln County businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors during a Nebraska State Patrol inspection
0 comments

Three Lincoln County businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors during a Nebraska State Patrol inspection

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Local News

Three Lincoln County businesses sold alcohol to a minor during a Nebraska State Patrol alcohol inspection on Sunday.

Two of the businesses were based in Sutherland: Big Eye Spinnerbaits and Ozzie’s. Wicked Fast in North Platte also was cited.

Eleven of the 12 businesses inspected checked the identification of the individual who attempted to make the purchase.

This project is supported by grant money under the SAMHSA Center for Substance Abuse Prevention, Region II Human Services and the Nebraska DHHS Division of Behavioral Health.

Businesses that sell alcohol to a minor are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission.

Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Rolls-Royce is producing electric cars

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News