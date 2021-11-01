Three Lincoln County businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors during a Nebraska State Patrol inspection

Three Lincoln County businesses sold alcohol to a minor during a Nebraska State Patrol alcohol inspection on Sunday.

Two of the businesses were based in Sutherland: Big Eye Spinnerbaits and Ozzie’s. Wicked Fast in North Platte also was cited.

Eleven of the 12 businesses inspected checked the identification of the individual who attempted to make the purchase.

This project is supported by grant money under the SAMHSA Center for Substance Abuse Prevention, Region II Human Services and the Nebraska DHHS Division of Behavioral Health.

Businesses that sell alcohol to a minor are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission.

Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor.