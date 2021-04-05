Three Lincoln County businesses fail alcohol inspections

Friday evening, Nebraska State Patrol investigators conducted alcohol inspections in Lincoln County.

Sixteen businesses were inspected. Three of those businesses sold alcohol to a minor, for a non-compliance rate of 19%. Only one of the businesses failed to check the minor’s identification. The businesses included liquor stores, convenience stores, restaurants and bars.

This project was supported in whole or part by grant No. 93.959 under the SAMHSA Center for Substance Abuse Prevention, Region II Human Services and the Nebraska DHHS Division of Behavioral Health.

Businesses that sell alcohol to a minor are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor. One of the businesses that sold alcohol to a minor was also cited for allowing a minor to serve alcohol.