Three men arrested on drug, conspiracy charges in Chase, Hayes counties

Three men were arrested Friday on methamphetamine and conspiracy charges in connection to what the Chase County Sheriff’s Office said is a growing methamphetamine problem in southwest Nebraska.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, 396 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of about $35,640 was recovered during raids in Chase County and near Hamlet in Hayes County. A small amount of cocaine, along with other narcotics, was also confiscated.

Two men were arrested by Chase County sheriff’s deputies. Jesus “Chuy” Acuna, 42, is accused of possession of methamphetamine-more than 140 grams, conspiracy to commit a Class 1 felony and no drug tax stamp. Russell T. Mann is accused of possession of methamphetamine-28 to 139 grams, conspiracy to commit a Class 1 felony and no drug stamp.

The Hayes County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeffrey A. Lytle, 36, on Friday. He is accused of conspiracy to commit a Class 1 felony.

All counts are felonies. Acuna is being held on a $1 million bond, while Mann and Lytle are being held on $500,000 bonds.

“The use and sale of methamphetamine in this region is a problem that is becoming increasingly difficult to address,” the sheriff’s office said in the Facebook post. “Despite this, the sheriff’s office, with the support of county officials, remain committed to mitigating this dangerous drug’s effects on the community.