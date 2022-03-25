Three of four state legislative budget bills win second-round approval

A succession of legislative budget filibusters Thursday and Friday had no impact on western Nebraska projects slated for help from state surpluses or COVID-19 aid.

Another filibuster Friday, however, temporarily blocked a plan to cut the state’s top income-tax rate and add an income tax credit for community college property taxes.

Lawmakers Friday also pulled from committee a bill to restore Nebraska’s general ban on abortion should the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision be overturned.

The first three of the four 2022 budget measures (Legislative Bills 1011, 1012 and 1013) gradually won second-round approval Thursday after four hours of debate apiece.

State Sen. Steve Lathrop led filibusters on LBs 1011 and 1013, decrying efforts to add to Nebraska’s prison capacity without addressing sentencing reform problems.

Henderson Sen. Curt Friesen, saying he was unhappy with senators’ overall spending plans, stretched out debate on LB 1012.

But no lawmakers targeted the three bills’ inclusion of $30 million to refuel the Rural Workforce Housing Fund; $50 million to help build industrial “rail parks”; an $80 million plan including a new marina at Lake McConaughy; and $53.5 million to plan for revival of the Perkins County Canal.

Gothenburg Sen. Matt Williams and former North Platte Sen. Mike Groene respectively originated the housing and rail-park proposals before they were folded into the Appropriations Committee’s budget plan.

The Legislature’s special “STAR WARS” committee proposed the Lake Mac marina and other statewide water-related projects, including a new 3,600-acre lake between Omaha and Lincoln.

Gov. Pete Ricketts separately called for invoking the 1923 South Platte River Compact and completing the Perkins canal, begun but abandoned in 1894 in Colorado’s Sedgwick County. It would run through southern Keith County if built.

The Perkins canal’s enabling bill (LB 1015) awaits second-round action. So does the final budget bill (LB 1014), which includes $20 million for North Platte’s Sustainable Beef LLC meatpacking plant and $23.5 million for Gering-Fort Laramie Canal tunnel repairs among uses of Nebraska’s $1.04 billion share of American Rescue Plan funds.

Senators started but adjourned before finishing second-round debate late Thursday on LB 1023, which would enable the STAR WARS committee’s projects.

Friday’s misfire on a compromise income tax cut and property tax credit plan also apparently doomed a bill (LB 825) to speed up the phaseout of state income taxes on Social Security income.

The compromise’s backers, who gave up on its original vehicle (LB 939) Tuesday, tried Friday to attach it to the Social Security phaseout bill by Omaha Sen. and Republican gubernatorial candidate Brett Lindstrom.

But opponents stretched Friday’s debate to the limit, and Lindstrom’s bill — which had won 42-0 first-round approval Jan. 25 — fell one vote short of breaking the filibuster despite a 32-0 vote to end debate.

Bills that can’t win 33 votes for “cloture” usually are shelved for the year. Backers of the income tax-property tax credit plan, however, are expected to try to add it next week to still another bill (LB 919).

Their plan would reduce the state’s top income tax rate one percentage point, from 6.84% to 5.84%, and provide property owners a partial income tax credit on community college property taxes similar to the current credit for K-12 school taxes.

Lawmakers, who worked through lunch on Lindstrom’s bill, then sparred heatedly over Thurston Sen. Joni Albrecht’s abortion bill (LB 933) before voting 28-13 to pull it from a deadlocked Judiciary Committee.

That sets up first-round floor debate in the coming days on LB 933, which would become operative if Roe is overturned or Congress or a federal constitutional amendment lets Nebraska prohibit abortion.

LB 933’s language rules out criminal penalties for a woman receiving an abortion. Physicians performing one could be imprisoned unless it was “necessary in reasonable medical judgment” to save the mother’s life or avoid “serious, permanent impairment of a life-sustaining organ” and the physician “made every reasonable effort” to preserve the lives of mother and child.

Williams and Sens. Mike Jacobson of North Platte, Dan Hughes of Venango and Steve Erdman of Bayard voted “yes” on moving LB 933 to the floor.

Sen. John Stinner of Gering declined to vote on the pull motion. Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer was excused for a medical appointment.

