Three receive Quilts of Valor at 20th Century Veterans Memorial in North Platte

Anthony McCreery, left, Rocky Stewart and Stephen Anton received Quilts of Valor after a short ceremony Thursday afternoon at the 20th Century Veterans Memorial in North Platte.

The ceremony was attended by friends, family and members of American Legion Riders Post 163.

The three are the 24th through 26th individuals to be honored by the Heartland of Nebraska Quilt of Valor Group and among more than 750 veterans who have been honored in Nebraska.

McCreery served in the Navy from 1997 until he was medically retired in 2004 and served multiple tours during the U.S. war in Afghanistan. He earned two Navy Marine Corps Achievement medals, a Global War on Terrorism service medal, two Armed Forces expeditionary medals and two good conduct medals

Stewart served in the Marines from September 1972 to July 1978 and was stationed in Vietnam for 13 months. He then was stationed at the Marine barracks in Washington, D.C., where he was assigned to guard company, the silent drill team and White House duty.

Anton enlisted in the Navy in the spring of 1967 and served until the spring of 1971 with the rank of radarman second class. He was stationed off the coast of North Vietnam on the USS Fox and later on the USS Sterett, which was home-ported out of Japan. He earned the Vietnam service medal, Armed Forces expeditionary medal and a letter of commendation from the commander of the 7th Fleet.

