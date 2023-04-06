Three vehicles were involved Thursday in a crash on mile marker 185 on U.S. Highway 30 between North Platte and Maxwell.
Just before 4 p.m., a westbound Buick Park Avenue crossed the center line on Highway 30 and struck an eastbound Dodge pickup pulling a gooseneck trailer.
After the initial collision, the trailer dislodged from the truck and struck another vehicle.
Three juveniles from the westbound vehicle were transported to Great Plains Health with non-life-threatening injuries. All were alert and awake.
No drugs or alcohol appear to have been involved, said Chief Deputy Roland Kramer of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office