Three vehicles were involved Thursday in a crash on mile marker 185 on U.S. Highway 30 between North Platte and Maxwell.

Just before 4 p.m., a westbound Buick Park Avenue crossed the center line on Highway 30 and struck an eastbound Dodge pickup pulling a gooseneck trailer.

After the initial collision, the trailer dislodged from the truck and struck another vehicle.

Three juveniles from the westbound vehicle were transported to Great Plains Health with non-life-threatening injuries. All were alert and awake.

No drugs or alcohol appear to have been involved, said Chief Deputy Roland Kramer of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office