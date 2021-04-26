Three veterans receive Quilts of Valor

Two Purple Heart Award recipients received another honor on Monday.
Ninety-five-year-old Illo Gene Mitchem, a World War II veteran who served in the U.S. Army from 1944 to 1946, received a quilt from the Heartland of Nebraska Quilt of Valor group during a short ceremony Monday afternoon inside a gazebo at the Lincoln County Historical Museum.
Fellow Purple Heart grantee, Rick Ryan, who served in the Army during the Vietnam War, was awarded his quilt earlier in the day in a North Platte residence.
Glenn Peterson, who served with the Navy in the Korean War, was also honored at the museum, to bring Heartland’s total to 49 area veterans recognized over the past two years.
Here is a closer look at the three veterans:
Illo Gene Mitchem
Mitchem, who goes by Gene, typed out an 11-page manuscript a few years ago that recorded his military career.
It started with a pact that he made with five of his friends shortly after his 18th birthday. If one member of the group was called for service, the others would enlist.
Within a few months, two got the call and Mitchem kept his word.
He was assigned specialist duties with the Signal Corps, which meant training in telephone line installation, telegraph and some radio instruction. Mitchem, who recently received his 70-year pin as an American Legion member, reported to Fort Ord near San Francisco. One of his favorite things about his new home was the Soldiers Club, located right on the beach, where the beer was 40 cents a gallon, he said.
He was eventually assigned to Company F, 184th Regiment, 7th Division and stationed in Okinawa, Japan.
While there, he was shot in the right leg. Japanese troops were using wooden bullets at the time, and when the medical staff looked at an X-ray of Mitchem’s leg, no fragments could be found. They thought the bullet disintegrated in his leg on impact. He spent the remainder of his service in Camp Ruston in Louisiana and was discharged on Valentine’s Day in 1946.
Glenn E. Petersen
The middle of five boys in his family who served in the military, Petersen joined the Naval Reserves on July 6, 1949, and entered the Navy three years later. He served from April 1, 1952, until his discharge on July 5, 1954.
“They probably did a lot more than I did (in the service),” Petersen said of his brothers, “but you gain knowledge from everything you do. I think I gained a lot of knowledge from being in service.”
He was a fireman on the U.S.S. Duncan (DD-874), a radar-picket destroyer with a crew of 250.
The ship departed from San Diego, California, and eventually traveled to Okinawa, Korea and Japan. Between Okinawa and Korea, the destroyer got caught in a typhoon with waves that Petersen recalled being 100 to 200 feet high. Petersen said he was seasick over the entire seven days that the ship traveled through the storm.
He later had a long career as a chiropractor in North Platte and recently retired as the city’s Ward 2 council member after his third term.
Rick Ryan
Ryan was an infantryman from 1967 to 1969 and served with the Screaming Eagles of the 101st Airborne Division. He survived an enemy attack in which a number of his fellow soldiers were killed.
Ryan is a former member of the North Platte Police Department. He served from 1974 to 2009 and was a lieutenant in the department.
He started the Santa Cop program in 1985.
“I thought it was a good program to help out kids in need,” Ryan said in an interview with The North Platte Telegraph at the time of his retirement. “The first year we had opened phone lines for kids to call in their Christmas wishes and we’d try to find someone who could fulfill those wishes. It just kind of took off from there and has grown every year. I’m glad to know that it will continue.”
