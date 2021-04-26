Three veterans receive Quilts of Valor

Two Purple Heart Award recipients received another honor on Monday.

Ninety-five-year-old Illo Gene Mitchem, a World War II veteran who served in the U.S. Army from 1944 to 1946, received a quilt from the Heartland of Nebraska Quilt of Valor group during a short ceremony Monday afternoon inside a gazebo at the Lincoln County Historical Museum.

Fellow Purple Heart grantee, Rick Ryan, who served in the Army during the Vietnam War, was awarded his quilt earlier in the day in a North Platte residence.

Glenn Peterson, who served with the Navy in the Korean War, was also honored at the museum, to bring Heartland’s total to 49 area veterans recognized over the past two years.

Here is a closer look at the three veterans:

Illo Gene Mitchem

Mitchem, who goes by Gene, typed out an 11-page manuscript a few years ago that recorded his military career.

It started with a pact that he made with five of his friends shortly after his 18th birthday. If one member of the group was called for service, the others would enlist.

Within a few months, two got the call and Mitchem kept his word.