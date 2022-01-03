Three west central Nebraska state senators prepare for their last Unicam session

A changing of the guard will begin for west central Nebraska’s five state senators as the Legislature’s “short” 60-day 2022 session opens at 10 a.m. CT Wednesday.

They’ve served together in Lincoln since January 2017, with all but one leading a committee for at least four years in that time.

But their sixth such session will be their last. Three will be term-limited out next January, and one of those — Gothenburg Sen. Matt Williams — officially serves a district that left ahead of him.

None of the five expects to stand by as the 49 lawmakers decide how best to spend federal windfalls while mulling partisan-tinged battles linked to state or national issues.

“I think over the past five years, you’ve seen I get engaged from time to time,” said Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman. If other senators “threaten to hold up the whole session, that’s their prerogative.”

Three weeks after senators close the 107th Legislature April 20, voters in The Telegraph’s coverage area will start choosing half of a shrunken four-member 2023 delegation in the May 10 primary election.