Three west central Nebraska state senators prepare for their last Unicam session

A changing of the guard will begin for west central Nebraska’s five state senators as the Legislature’s “short” 60-day 2022 session opens at 10 a.m. CT Wednesday.
They’ve served together in Lincoln since January 2017, with all but one leading a committee for at least four years in that time.
But their sixth such session will be their last. Three will be term-limited out next January, and one of those — Gothenburg Sen. Matt Williams — officially serves a district that left ahead of him.
None of the five expects to stand by as the 49 lawmakers decide how best to spend federal windfalls while mulling partisan-tinged battles linked to state or national issues.
“I think over the past five years, you’ve seen I get engaged from time to time,” said Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman. If other senators “threaten to hold up the whole session, that’s their prerogative.”
Three weeks after senators close the 107th Legislature April 20, voters in The Telegraph’s coverage area will start choosing half of a shrunken four-member 2023 delegation in the May 10 primary election.
District 42 voters in Lincoln County will be joined for the first time by neighbors in Logan, McPherson, Hooker, Thomas and most of Perkins counties in picking a successor to North Platte Sen. Mike Groene.
Venango Sen. Dan Hughes’ District 44 successor will likewise be chosen from a reconfigured district, one that still covers most of southwest Nebraska but stretches northeast to Dawson County after September’s special redistricting session.
Sens. Tom Brewer of Gordon (District 43) and Erdman (District 47) each will serve in the 2023 and 2024 sessions before both must retire due to term limits.
Williams’ District 36, meanwhile, exists practically if not legally in two places. Lawmakers moved it to western Sarpy County, where voters will name his successor in the Nov. 8 general election.
But until his term ends, Williams said, he’ll keep serving the people who twice elected him in Dawson, Custer and northern Buffalo counties. “They’re the ones who have contacted me and have worked with me in the past.”
He said it’ll be the same with Sens. Bob Clements of Elmwood and Jen Day of Omaha, from whose districts the “new” District 36 was carved.
“So I don’t think anybody in the old 36 or new 36 will feel unrepresented,” he said.
Senators’ webpages still include their “old” district maps, though visitors to nebraskalegislature.gov can find their “new” districts by entering home addresses.
As usual in even-numbered years, committee and floor action will reflect the Legislature’s compressed second-session calendar.
Leftover bills from 2021 remain technically alive, senators said, but most probably won’t go anywhere unless they’re designated as “priority bills” for 2022.
That leaves lawmakers, committees and Speaker Mike Hilgers of Lincoln until late February or early March to finish new bills’ required public hearings and choose which bills to prioritize over their remaining time.
Two west central Nebraska senators again will be in the middle of those talks as chairmen of the committees with the longest names: Banking, Commerce and Insurance (Williams) and Government, Military and Veterans Affairs (Brewer).
So will Hughes, who begins his second year leading the Executive Board that handles internal Unicameral matters. He previously chaired the Natural Resources Committee from 2017 to 2020.
Erdman and Groene, who was Education Committee chairman those same four years, agreed with them that Nebraska isn’t lacking for repairs and upgrades on which to spend federal COVID-19 and infrastructure aid as well as higher-than-expected state revenues.
All warned against using Washington windfalls to start programs that can’t be sustained if and when Nebraska’s agricultural economy again dips and takes state income- and sales-tax revenue with it.
Williams said he and Gering Sen. John Stinner, chairman of the Appropriations Committee, are among lawmakers who fear “regular” state revenues are artificially flush due to consumer spending driven by two years of COVID-19 aid for individuals.
Brewer agreed. “We will put ourselves in a horrible position if we put in programs that don’t have a future to them,” he said.
Extending and improving broadband services was at or near the top of regional senators’ lists for pandemic aid. Rural roads and bridges also should benefit from COVID-19 aid or the funds from the infrastructure law Congress passed in November, they said.
“I think it’s pretty universal within the body that the buildout of broadband to unserved and underserved areas should go (through) fairly quickly and easily,” Hughes said.
Groene also renewed his pledge to steer some pandemic aid toward helping Sustainable Beef LLC complete its $325 million financing package for a new beef processing plant in North Platte.
Some west central Nebraska senators expect to carry bills related to statewide or national controversies like election reform, gun rights, vaccine mandates and how racial issues are taught in schools and universities.
But they generally agreed it’s premature to push for new limits on abortion this session. It’s unclear whether either or both expected U.S. Supreme Court rulings on the issue will be released before senators adjourn.
“There’s other issues in 60 days that are hot-button bills for the social conservatives to concentrate on,” Groene said.
Most of the region’s senators took dim views of a major state school aid plan authored by two Columbus administrators and endorsed by Fremont Sen. Lynne Walz, Groene’s successor atop the Education Committee.
Their reasons included the session’s brevity, skepticism rural districts would benefit as promised and Gov. Pete Ricketts’ past refusals to back higher sales taxes or fewer sales tax exemptions to fund higher aid.
“That’s kind of a big hurdle, and I don’t see that happening especially in an election year,” Hughes said.
Groene, who called the Walz-backed plan “terrible,” said he and Omaha Sen. Lou Ann Linehan may revive their foiled 2019-20 school-aid rewrite as an alternative. Linehan chairs the tax-writing Revenue Committee.
Five stories that sum up Unicam's 2021 session
From Sen. Mike Groene's rail park bill to raising non-resident park permits prices at Lake McConaughy, here are some highlights from the last Nebraska Legislature session.
State Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte was principal sponsor of LB 40, which allows state matching funds for communities wanting to build rail parks, and a co-sponsor of LB 156, which permits up to five “inland port districts” in Nebraska.
Also adopted 49-0 Thursday was LB 185, a bill by Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer appropriating state funds for “federally qualified health centers” owned by Native American tribes in urban areas.
State senators have sent a cattle brand-reform bill partly reflecting industrywide meetings last fall in North Platte to the final stage of co…
Gov. Pete Ricketts, who had been kept closely informed during the negotiations, swiftly signed the bills into law.
Groene will serve on the Natural Resources, Agriculture and General Affairs committees as part of the final list of committee assignments senators approved Friday.