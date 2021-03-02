Tickets for NPHS’ ‘Ranked” go on sale

Tickets for the North Platte High School presentation of the musical “Ranked” are on sale now.

There will be three performances with in-person seating at 7 p.m. March 19 and 20 and at 2 p.m. March 21. A livestream option is available for the March 19 performance.

All audience members will be required to wear masks, and as of Tuesday, the school is allowed to fill the auditorium to 75% of capacity. The school currently has blocked out 50% of the seats to encourage better social distancing. If necessary, the school can release 25% more tickets.

Full capacity of the NPHS Performing Arts Center is approximately 1,260.

Tickets may be purchased at showtix4u.com.