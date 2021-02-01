 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tickets on sale now for North Platte's 'Buffalo Bill Birthday Bash-ish'
0 comments

Tickets on sale now for North Platte's 'Buffalo Bill Birthday Bash-ish'

  • 0
Local News

Tickets have gone on sale for the “Buffalo Bill Birthday Bash-ish” drive-thru barbecue dinner Feb. 27.

Because of COVID-19, the fundraiser for Nebraskaland Days has gone virtual this year. Besides the drive-thru dinner pickup, it will feature a short online program and an auction.

Organizers hope people will get together in small groups in their own homes to enjoy the online program and auction.

From 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 27, a drive-thru to pick up packaged dinners and drinks will be set up in Nebraskaland Day headquarters’ parking lot at 2801 Charlie Evans Drive.

A silent auction will launch Feb. 22 and go all week.

The live auction will open on the evening of Feb. 27 and run through the program, which will start at 7 p.m. Access to the online silent and live auctions is free and open to the public.

Tickets for the fundraiser are $100, which includes dinner and drinks for four people.

The packaged meals will include smoked beef brisket and pulled pork, western baked beans, cabbage slaw and rolls.

A limited number of meal kits are available.

More information can be found at nebraskalanddays.com.

The Bash is the Nebraskaland Days’ only off-festival fundraiser. It provides a shot of income as the organization prepares for the festival in June.

All proceeds benefit the Nebraskaland Days celebration, which is scheduled for June 16-26. The theme is “The Reboot” as all entertainment scheduled in 2020 was successfully rescheduled for 2021.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News