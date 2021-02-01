Tickets on sale now for North Platte's 'Buffalo Bill Birthday Bash-ish'

Tickets have gone on sale for the “Buffalo Bill Birthday Bash-ish” drive-thru barbecue dinner Feb. 27.

Because of COVID-19, the fundraiser for Nebraskaland Days has gone virtual this year. Besides the drive-thru dinner pickup, it will feature a short online program and an auction.

Organizers hope people will get together in small groups in their own homes to enjoy the online program and auction.

From 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 27, a drive-thru to pick up packaged dinners and drinks will be set up in Nebraskaland Day headquarters’ parking lot at 2801 Charlie Evans Drive.

A silent auction will launch Feb. 22 and go all week.

The live auction will open on the evening of Feb. 27 and run through the program, which will start at 7 p.m. Access to the online silent and live auctions is free and open to the public.

Tickets for the fundraiser are $100, which includes dinner and drinks for four people.

The packaged meals will include smoked beef brisket and pulled pork, western baked beans, cabbage slaw and rolls.

A limited number of meal kits are available.

More information can be found at nebraskalanddays.com.