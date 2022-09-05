TIF eligibility for Wilkinson land goes before council on busy Tuesday

Not one but two possible TIF-aided developments south of Interstate 80 will be taken up by North Platte City Council members during Tuesday’s expected lengthy meeting.

A public hearing and final vote on a “substandard and blighted” study of land between Interstate 80 and Hackberry Road stands as the 25th and last agenda item before the council adjourns and reconvenes for its 2022-23 budget hearing.

Earlier in the 5:30 p.m. meeting, council members will be asked to send the city Planning Commission a separate study of whether an area including city-owned land near Indian Meadows Golf Course and Walker Road qualifies for tax increment financing.

The planning panel Aug. 30 unanimously recommended TIF eligibility for the 30-acre area closer to I-80, including a vacant 22.06-acre parcel owned by Wilkinson Development.

The North Platte commercial real estate firm wants to extend streets and utilities to its tract so it can sell off individual lots to homebuilders, said Wilkinson Chief Operating Officer Clarine Eickhoff. No subdivision plans have yet been presented.

The TIF study by Marvin Planning Associates of David City includes 26 homes southeast of the Wilkinson tract, bounded by Hackberry, Russian Olive Road, South Oak Street and Lynn Court.

Longtime businessman and real estate agent Gilbert Wilkinson developed that area’s first homes in the 1970s, Eickhoff said after last week’s meeting.

Twenty-four of the study area’s homes meet a key state TIF requirement for a predominance of existing buildings at least 40 years old, firm principal Keith Marvin told the Planning Commission.

The general condition of the area’s streets, curbs, gutters and sidewalks meets another TIF standard, he said.

Meanwhile, the next area intended to be considered for TIF eligibility takes up a sprawling 296-acre area along South Buffalo Bill Avenue from Eugene Avenue to south of State Farm Road.

The city commissioned a study of the area by Marvin Planning Associates “to determine if possible future development of the area is feasible,” Planning Administrator Judy Clark said in a council memorandum.

Most of the area sits within the city’s two-mile zoning jurisdiction outside city limits. Only a small portion mostly south and east of West Walker Road and Echo Drive now lies inside the city.

The city itself owns almost all of the more than 100 acres in a narrow rectangle east of Buffalo Bill between Walker and Spring roads.

KSAP Inc., owner and operator of North Platte-based Kwik Stop convenience stores, owns 1.59 acres at the Buffalo Bill-Walker intersection with plans to build a new store there.

The city-owned land was once involved in a May 1990 ballot proposal that North Platte buy nine-hole Indian Meadows, on Buffalo Bill’s west side, and add nine more holes across the road.

Voters rejected that plan, opting in 1992 to accept a plan to build the public 18-hole Iron Eagle Golf Course along the South Platte River. The city owned and operated Iron Eagle from 1994 until May 2021.

As with the Wilkinson TIF study and others, the Planning Commission would hold a subsequent public hearing and decide whether to recommend the study’s adoption by the council.

Thirty-five structures now sit in the Indian Meadows study area, all but nine of them older than 40 years old, according to Marvin’s draft TIF eligibility study.

In a third TIF-related item, council members will consider an initial plat for the northernmost eight lots of the Mulligan Meadows subdivision, a planned “shovel-ready” housing development at West 17th Street and Adams Avenue.

They agreed earlier this summer to sell 13.2 acres of city-owned land to the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. and grant the group $1.87 million in TIF aid to install streets and utilities.

The chamber, which plans to sell the lots to individual homebuilders, offered the plat for the eight lots that would front Adams across from Educational Service Unit 16. Planning Commission members endorsed the plat Aug. 30.

In other business Tuesday, the council will:

Hold first-round debate on a proposed ordinance that would extend North Platte’s legal Sunday period for selling alcoholic beverages to match the rest of the week. Alcohol may now be sold from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. Mondays through Saturdays but only from noon to 1 a.m. Sundays, according to the city’s online ordinances listed by American Legal Publishing. Five representatives of North Platte restaurants or microbreweries signed a request for the extended hours, according to Tuesday’s council agenda book.

Decide whether to ratify a two-year collective bargaining agreement with the city’s Public Service Department employee union. The council ratified contracts with the city’s police and fire unions in July.

Hold a public hearing and first-round debate on an ordinance to vacate two alleys west and south of 1218 N. Ash St. and near Zeller Motor Co. at 505 Rodeo Road.

Decide whether to buy a 107-foot “aerial quint” fire truck for $1.25 million from Pierce Manufacturing Inc. of Appleton, Wisconsin. It would replace a 1999 model due for replacement in 2024.

Consider renewal of the city’s liability and workers’ compensation insurance coverage with the League of Risk Management, of which North Platte is a member.

Decide whether to apply for U.S. Department of Transportation grants of $200,000 to create a “Safe Streets 4 All Action Plan” and $7 million to upgrade bridges throughout the community. Key projects in the latter grant would repair existing bridges on Halligan Drive and East State Farm Road, both of them crossing the NPPD Canal. Both grant applications will be considered as part of Tuesday’s 16-item “consent agenda” unless a council member asks for separate votes on one or both.