Time running out for Nebraska child care providers to claim 2020 refundable tax credits

Refundable and nonrefundable tax credits will be available to more child care professionals and programs through the 2020 tax year, but time is running out to claim them on 2020 tax returns.

A step-by-step guide can be found at firstfivenebraska.org to help providers through the application process.

Individual child care providers can apply for refundable tax credits of $532 to $1,597 on their next tax return, based on their professional classification level as defined by Step Up to Quality, Nebraska’s child care quality rating and improvement system.

Feb. 1 is the deadline to complete an attestation form. This document is necessary for self-employed child care providers or staff members to apply for the refundable tax credit.

The nonrefundable School Readiness Tax Credit is intended for individuals, partnerships, limited liability companies, S corporations or fiduciaries who own or operate a child care program serving children younger than school age. The tax credit will be determined by the total average number of subsidy-eligible children served each month during the tax year and multiplying by the credit amount corresponding to the program’s Step Up to Quality rating.