Tips on protecting your pets this holiday weekend

You and your friends, family and neighbors might like a good fireworks display over the Fourth of July weekend.
But your dog likely isn’t a big fan. And the cat? Yeah, probably not so much either.
The noise and spectacle of the pyrotechnics are a source of anxiety for a number of pets, and may cause them to find a hiding place or even flee the scene.
“At any point somebody can light a firework off and it spooks the dog and the dog takes off,” said Jenn Porter-Milne, the executive director of Fur the Love of Paws Rescue. “When the lose sense of where they are, they’re confused and scared and they just will run and run.
“This is definitely the No. 1 busiest time for shelters in the United States,” Porter-Milne said. “They fill up quickly and a lot of people don’t think to claim their animals from shelters.”
It’s a reason Porter-Milne suggests that people microchip their pets or, at the very least, place a collar with identification information on them.
“I don’t know what the statistics are for how many dogs are scared of fireworks, but I know it’s the majority of them,” Porter-Milne said. “It’s a big problem.”
Tips for pet owners:
» Keep pets indoors during peak fireworks hours as much as possible. When dogs are outside, Porter-Milne suggests staying with them and even keeping them on a leash in case sudden fireworks spook them and cause them to run.
» Place dogs in a bathroom or somewhere in the center of the house where there are no windows.
Cats can have anxiety with fireworks as well, but are likely to go to a favorite hiding spot or a place where they feel more comfortable and hunker down.
» Put on music or turn up the volume on the TV to try to drown out the sounds of fireworks outside.
“(The pets) can still certainly feel the outside vibrations, but if you can take away that ‘boom, boom boom’ sound of it, they can generally relax a bit,” Porter-Milne said.
» If your pet suffers from severe anxiety from fireworks or thunder, there are ways to try to comfort them.
One is a ThunderShirt, which is a vest that wraps around the body of the dog and provides gentle but constant pressure. It is the same concept as a person using a weighted blanket for calmness.
Individuals can also speak to their veterinarian for medication to help their pets, including natural options.