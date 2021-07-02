Tips on protecting your pets this holiday weekend

You and your friends, family and neighbors might like a good fireworks display over the Fourth of July weekend.

But your dog likely isn’t a big fan. And the cat? Yeah, probably not so much either.

The noise and spectacle of the pyrotechnics are a source of anxiety for a number of pets, and may cause them to find a hiding place or even flee the scene.

“At any point somebody can light a firework off and it spooks the dog and the dog takes off,” said Jenn Porter-Milne, the executive director of Fur the Love of Paws Rescue. “When the lose sense of where they are, they’re confused and scared and they just will run and run.

“This is definitely the No. 1 busiest time for shelters in the United States,” Porter-Milne said. “They fill up quickly and a lot of people don’t think to claim their animals from shelters.”

It’s a reason Porter-Milne suggests that people microchip their pets or, at the very least, place a collar with identification information on them.

“I don’t know what the statistics are for how many dogs are scared of fireworks, but I know it’s the majority of them,” Porter-Milne said. “It’s a big problem.”

Tips for pet owners: