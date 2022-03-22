Total state aid to rise for fourth straight year for 40 schools in traditional Telegraph coverage area

State school aid for 2022-23 will grow by 6.1% for North Platte Public Schools and a combined 7.9% for the 40 K-12 districts in The Telegraph’s traditional coverage area.

Total aid for those districts will rise for the fourth straight school year after dipping to a 20-year low in 2018-19, based on Nebraska Department of Education aid totals certified last month.

West central Nebraska districts will share $55.43 million in school aid, compared with $51.36 million for the 2021-22 school year that ends Aug. 31.

Nebraska’s total 2022-23 state-aid pool will be $1.07 billion, rising by 2.3% after slipping by 0.6% in 2021-22 and 1.2% in 2020-21.

To view your district’s latest and past aid totals, visit sfos.education.ne.gov/forms/formshome.

North Platte’s next school budget will include just under $10.49 million in state aid, compared with $9.89 million for 2021-22.

It’s the first time west central Nebraska’s largest district will receive more than $10 million in aid since 2017-18.

Two of Lincoln County’s other five K-12 districts also will see increases, with aid growing by 16% to $1.88 million for Hershey and 45.4% to $240,081 for Sutherland.

Maxwell’s $1.58 million in total aid, however, will be 8.2% lower than in 2021-22. Aid will fall by 9.7% to $383,454 for Brady and 10.8% to $223,399 for Wallace.

Twenty-three of the 40 regional districts will receive more help from the state in 2022-23 than they did the previous year.

Aid totals vary depending on the degree to which Nebraska’s 32-year-old school-aid formula concludes that a district has greater educational “needs” than fiscal “resources.”

Those judged to have greater “resources” typically must rely more on property taxes. School taxes routinely account for the majority of property owners’ tax bills.

Only nine west central Nebraska districts will receive 2022-23 “equalization aid,” which usually is tied to the extent to which their students come from low-income families or whose first language isn’t English.

Lexington, which will gain 14.2% in overall aid to $24.27 million, again leads the region’s list of “equalized” districts. Nearly $24 million of its total comes from equalization aid.

North Platte comes in a distant second, with $9.88 million in equalization aid. Other equalized 2022-23 districts are Cody-Kilgore, Cozad, Gothenburg, Hitchcock County, McCook, Medicine Valley and Overton.

Twenty-two regional districts will receive “net option funding,” awarded when more students transfer into their districts than leave for other districts.

Hershey ($1.84 million) and Maxwell ($1.56 million), North Platte’s immediate neighbors along Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 30, lead the list of net option districts.

All districts receive rebates of 2.23% of their patrons’ total state income tax payments. That percentage was 20% when the Legislature laid the foundations of Nebraska’s current aid formula with Legislative Bill 1059 in 1990.

That rebate accounts for the only state aid that 13 of west central Nebraska’s 40 districts will get next year.

Ogallala ($138,007) and Broken Bow ($104,198) lead that group. But Hayes Center will receive just $8,798 and McPherson County $5,917 in 2022-23 aid, all of it from the income-tax rebates.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.