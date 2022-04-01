 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Touting a candidate? Mind your political sign correctness

Officials remind supporters, candidates about where political signs can stand

Campaign signs stand in Adams Insurance Advisors' parking lot at the corner of Jeffers and Fourth streets on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.

 Susan Szuch / The North Platte Telegraph

North Platte officials are reminding 2022 election candidates about city regulations on the placement of political signs.

Such signs aren’t limited in size but must not be placed within the right of way of city, county or state streets, roads or highways, according to the city’s Development Department.

As a rule, signs need to be placed behind the sidewalk to be safely outside the right of way, the department said in a press release.

Political signs also cannot be placed within the “clear vision triangle” of each corner lot at an intersection. The triangle’s two legs extend 25 feet along the inner edges of each sidewalk.

The city’s building inspector will immediately remove political signs inside the clear vision triangles or elsewhere inside rights of way, according to the press release.

Those with questions may call 308-535-6724, ext. 3241.

