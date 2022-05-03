Town Hall speaker shares his 9/11 ‘moment in history’ in president’s bunker

Retired Lt. Col. Robert Darling was a college hockey player, a Marine and helicopter pilot who flew Marine One during President Bill Clinton’s term.

But an author?

He never figured he would accomplish that. But his 9/11 story was one that many others wanted to hear.

“It’s definitely what people encouraged me to do. I joke all the time that I barely even write thank-you cards,” he said. “They were like, you had a moment in history, you need to share it with the world, and it can’t be shared in just words.

“My father-in-law was the greatest inspiration for me to get it done. He said, ‘Just write and don’t worry about the paragraphs. Just get those thoughts out of your mind and onto paper.’”

Darling, a former White House airlift operations officer under President George W. Bush, recounted his 9/11 experiences in his book, “24 Hours Inside the President’s Bunker,” which was published in 2010. He has shared the story as a guest speaker in front of 400 audiences since then.

His latest stop came Tuesday morning as part of the Town Hall Lecture Series at the North Platte Community Playhouse.

He spoke for just over an hour, followed by a short audience question-and-answer session.

Darling, who retired from the military in 2007 after more than two decades in the service, told audience members about the dash that he and other staff members made across the White House lawn to the President’s Emergency Operations Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

“Every Secret Service agent had an automatic weapon and a bullhorn,” Darling said. “They were yelling out to the staffers, ‘Ladies, take off your heels and run. There’s another plane inbound.’”

Inside the bunker, which Darling described as a “bank vault on steroids,” he helped answer a series of never-ending phone calls coming from military and government agencies.

One call he answered was a report of an unresponsive airliner that was 16 miles outside Pittsburgh and tracking back east, which turned out to be United Flight 93.

He also was near then-Vice President Dick Cheney, who ordered fighter jets into the skies to stand by to shoot down any rogue aircraft.

That almost led to an Army helicopter filled with six doctors heading to the Pentagon being targeted. The helicopter was initially considered a bogey aircraft, flying low and fast into Washington.

“It turns out (the helicopter) was trying to talk to people on the wrong frequency,” Darling said. “The Secret Service picked them up on their sensors not knowing who they were.”

While it’s been just over two decades, Darling said, the memories from that day remain fresh.

“I remember the moment we told the president (over a phone line) that we had likely 40,000 dead in New York after the towers collapsed, Those moments in history you’ll never forget who you were standing with and how you felt at the time.”

Darling interjected some humor through his lecture. He jokingly said he told Condoleezza Rice, then national security adviser, to “keep it short” when she asked to use his phone to call her family back home in Alabama.

He also told the crowd the one thing that stands out to him about 9/11 is the resiliency of the American people.

“It’s how the ordinary American will do extraordinary things to save each other. We saw that,” said Darling, who owns and operates Turning Point Crisis Management.

He pointed to the actions of the passengers on United 93, and to people using their boats to evacuate people out of Manhattan and individuals who welcomed strangers into their homes that day.

“Yes, we are a military superpower, and, yes, the United States can go and defend democracy anywhere in the world,” Darling said. “But the true greatness of American lies within our people — our ability to rally when we need them the most.”

That might be one subject he touches on for his next book — one that he has been kicking around the idea of writing.

“(The next book) has been the question for years,” he said. “We do need to talk about America now 20 years after 9/11. Just about the changes, where I think we’re going in the future, and the risks we all face from the threats around the world.”

