Trailblazer Pipeline's owners want to switch it from natural gas to CO2

The owners of the 40-year-old Trailblazer Pipeline through southern Nebraska are seeking to abandon most of it for natural gas shipments and use it to move carbon dioxide instead.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is taking public comments on the joint request by Trailblazer Pipeline Co. LLC and its sister firm, Rockies Express Pipeline LLC.

Both Colorado firms are subsidiaries of Tallgrass Energy, which wants to use Trailblazer to ship carbon dioxide originating in Nebraska, Kansas and Colorado to a carbon sequestration site in either Nebraska or Wyoming.

A FERC public notice says the agency is preparing a review of the Trailblazer conversion’s possible environmental effects. Comments must arrive at FERC’s Washington, D.C., office by 5 p.m. ET on Aug. 10.

The 436-mile-long Trailblazer, completed in November 1982, runs along the border between Colorado and the Nebraska Panhandle. It then drops into Colorado’s Sedgwick County and re-enters Nebraska near Venango.

The pipeline runs through Perkins and southern Lincoln counties, passing near Wallace and Wellfleet. It continues to near the border of Dawson and Frontier counties and then runs east-southeast to its end near Beatrice.

About 392 miles of Trailblazer — all but the pipeline’s eastern end — would no longer be used to ship natural gas, according to a story on the S&P Global Commodity Insights website.

Rockies Express Pipeline (REX), which parallels Trailblazer through the Panhandle and west central Nebraska, would continue to carry natural gas.

The two Tallgrass Energy subsidiaries filed the Trailblazer abandonment request with FERC on May 27, S&P Global Commodity Insights said.

Trailblazer customers would continue to be served through a lease of REX’s pipeline capacity. REX would build two new laterals totaling 41 miles of pipe to enable the service.

REX, a 1,679-mile-long high-pressure gas pipeline completed in November 2009, runs from the Colorado Rockies to eastern Ohio.

The Tallgrass firms’ FERC filing says REX has the capacity to fully absorb the natural gas Trailblazer has been shipping, the S&P story said.

Tallgrass, it added, has received a grant from the Wyoming Energy Authority to develop a commercial-scale carbon sequestration hub in eastern Wyoming. It’s estimated to go online in 2024.

Tallgrass reached a sequestration agreement in May with Archer Daniels Midland to ship carbon dioxide from its eastern Nebraska corn processing plant in Columbus, S&P said.

Trailblazer Pipeline and REX told FERC that the project won’t increase greenhouse gas emissions because the two pipelines’ current natural gas shipments will be consolidated in REX.

Also, “currently unused transportation capacity will be removed from the market, they said, resulting in less potential GHG emissions from consumption,” the S&P story said.

The Trailblazer Pipeline project originated after substantial oil and natural gas supplies were found in the mid-1970s in the “Overthrust Belt” through the western Rockies from Canada to Mexico.

Omaha-based Northern Natural Gas Co., an early player in tapping those supplies, became a partner in the pipeline project in 1980.

Construction began in April 1982 and proceeded rapidly, bringing short-term economic benefits that year to communities along the route.

Northern Natural Gas, which became a component of the former Enron Corp., remains in business in Omaha as a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Enron sold its one-third interest in Trailblazer in 2001 to Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, which already owned the other two-thirds of the pipeline firm.

Tallgrass bought Trailblazer and Kinder Morgan’s 50% interest in the Rockies Express Pipeline in a deal that closed in November 2012.

Comments on the Trailblazer Conversion Project may be emailed via the FERC website (ferc.gov) or mailed to Kimberly D. Bose, Secretary, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, 888 First St. NE, Room 1A, Washington, DC 20426. Reference the project docket number (CP22-468-000) in the letter.

Copies of the application are available in public libraries in Trailblazer Pipeline counties, including the North Platte Public Library at 120 W. Fourth St.

People may contact Tallgrass with questions at 844-914-1906 or AskTrailblazer@tallgrass.com.

Those with questions for FERC should call 866-208-3372.