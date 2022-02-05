Trap, Neuter, Return program in North Platte serves up Indian tacos with Moose Lodge for fundraiser

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The cats sometimes don’t have a food source, so TNR feeds them. The organization also helps to place cats that are friendly.

“They’ve either been displaced or maybe abandoned,” Erickson said. “They find these cat colonies and start living there.”

Erickson and Lund socialize the friendly cats and if they show they would be good in a home, they are put up for adoption.

“Last year we pulled 111 cats from the outdoors and got them adopted,” Erickson said.

The organization applied for and received their 501(c)(3) nonprofit status and that will help acquire more grant funds.

“We can do more things financially and get more help that way,” Erickson said. “We are funded 100% from donations.”

Each cat costs a minimum of $100 to service and with 900 cats processed, Erickson said that is a lot of money.

On Saturday, the line for Indian Tacos was long and bidding on the silent auction items was brisk. A national organization offered to match funds to help offset costs for TNR.