Trap, Neuter, Return program in North Platte serves up Indian tacos with Moose Lodge for fundraiser

Indian tacos brought out a large crowd for the Trap, Neuter, Return fundraiser on Saturday at the Moose Lodge in North Platte.
The organization traps feral felines in the North Platte community and has them spayed, neutered and vaccinated. The cats are treated with parasite preventative and returned back to their original colony home.
Sami Erickson and Linda Lund, co-founders of the organization, started about five years ago with the project and have treated over 900 feral cats in that time. The event Saturday doubled as a celebration of the organization acquiring full nonprofit status.
“We focus on feral cats, those are cats that don’t have owners that are out in the community,” Erickson said. “You might see them hiding in buildings. They’re pretty elusive and don’t really like people.”
Erickson said their work is important because nobody takes care of the feral cats.
“They just keep reproducing babies,” Erickson said. “Those babies end up at the animal shelter or they end up deceased.”
The feral cats are treated for various health concerns, including eye conditions and broken teeth.
“Typically we return them back to their territory,” Erickson said. “They live in what is called a colony and there will probably be multiple cats there.”
The cats sometimes don’t have a food source, so TNR feeds them. The organization also helps to place cats that are friendly.
“They’ve either been displaced or maybe abandoned,” Erickson said. “They find these cat colonies and start living there.”
Erickson and Lund socialize the friendly cats and if they show they would be good in a home, they are put up for adoption.
“Last year we pulled 111 cats from the outdoors and got them adopted,” Erickson said.
The organization applied for and received their 501(c)(3) nonprofit status and that will help acquire more grant funds.
“We can do more things financially and get more help that way,” Erickson said. “We are funded 100% from donations.”
Each cat costs a minimum of $100 to service and with 900 cats processed, Erickson said that is a lot of money.
On Saturday, the line for Indian Tacos was long and bidding on the silent auction items was brisk. A national organization offered to match funds to help offset costs for TNR.
“With this opportunity we got our first grant and it was for $1,000 from the Community Cats podcast,” Erickson said. “They’re a national podcast and in order to get that $1,000, we had to raise that amount within our own community.”
For more information on the organization, go to the Facebook page at facebook.com/tnrnorthplatte where Erickson said she keeps it updated and active.