Trash collection schedule will change for week of Dec. 21

Trash collection schedules in North Platte will be adjusted during the week of Dec. 21-27.
Residents are asked to have their carts places one day earlier than usual, because Christmas is on Friday that week.
Crews will be working later than usual to ensure all routes are completed by the end of the workday Thursday, according to a Public Service Department media release.
The transfer station will be closed Dec. 25.
