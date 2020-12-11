 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trash collection schedule will change for week of Dec. 21
0 comments

Trash collection schedule will change for week of Dec. 21

  • 0
Local News

Trash collection schedules in North Platte will be adjusted during the week of Dec. 21-27.

Residents are asked to have their carts places one day earlier than usual, because Christmas is on Friday that week.

Crews will be working later than usual to ensure all routes are completed by the end of the workday Thursday, according to a Public Service Department media release.

The transfer station will be closed Dec. 25.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lake McConaughy boating access improvement to begin
Local

Lake McConaughy boating access improvement to begin

The Martin Bay boat ramp at Lake McConaughy State Recreation Area closes today in advance of a one-year, $3 million capital improvement project for the Martin Bay and Cedar View areas of the reservoir, slated to begin next week.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News