Trashy alleys: North Platte to start selling pickup tags for bulky items Oct. 1

If you’ve dragged old furniture or appliances out by your trash can, you’re probably not expecting another North Platte resident to take them off your hands.

In that event, city officials have a message: You can’t just leave it by the trash, either.

City Council members agreed Tuesday that starting Oct. 1, residential garbage customers will have to buy pickup tags to stick on bulky trash that won’t fit in their cart but that they want sanitation crews to haul away.

Unless, that is, they want to use a long available option to haul it themselves.

Public Service Director Layne Groseth said the Sanitation Department’s 8,700 residential customers can go to Municipal Light & Water, 201 W. Third St., and obtain an annual pass good for disposing of two free loads of oversized trash at the city transfer station west of Lake Maloney.

The city has been issuing about 1,800 free passes each year. They can either haul both loads on the same day or take a single load to the transfer station on two different dates, said Groseth, who’s also interim city administrator.

“We have a check box there (on the pass), so they could bring one load in April and one load in October if they wanted to,” he said.

But just leaving freezers, recliners, wood piles or lengths of wire fences by the can won’t work anymore.

Groseth said at Tuesday’s regular council meeting that city sanitation crews have tried to be accommodating in picking up items left outside the city’s approved garbage and yard-waste receptacles.

They’ve done so “as time and truck allows,” he told council members.

But the number of both bulky and nonbulky items sitting in alleys or front yards — even items that ought to be in trash cans — has been rising for the past 18 months, he said.

In at least one case, garbage crews were confronted at a rented house by what had been the furniture and personal items of a previous tenant.

It took a three-person crew 30 minutes to deal with all those items, Groseth told the council.

“The ordinance has always said they’re supposed to be in the can,” he told The Telegraph later in the week.

“There has been a provision for bulky (items), but I don’t think anyone anticipated (someone) throwing out a whole household.”

Groseth told council members Tuesday that sanitation crews are supposed to average three to five minutes picking up trash at each customer’s address.

If items sitting outside garbage carts would make them take more than five minutes, they call their supervisor to drive out and decide whether they can pick up certain items, he said.

“I don’t want stuff piling up in alleys for months on end,” he told the council. “That’s where the code enforcement comes into place,” with city officials forced to take legal action.

But “I want the town cleaned up,” Groseth added. He proposed selling pickup tags because “we hope it will make things more efficient for the crews.”

Getting the free dump passes is residents’ first option to avoid buying the tags, he told The Telegraph.

Second — for the nonbulky trash, anyway — would be obtaining additional carts for regular garbage. They cost $4 per cart plus a one-time $15 delivery fee.

Otherwise, customers will have to come to ML&W and buy the tags. The council will set fees for them in September, Groseth said, but he’s suggesting $30 per label for refrigerated appliances and $10 per label for miscellaneous and other large items.

Council members Tuesday spent about half their hourlong meeting discussing the situation. They then voted 7-0 to impose the pickup labels when the city’s 2022-23 fiscal year starts in October.

“The customer still has the choice,” Councilwoman Donna Tryon said. “They can get the sticker or not get the sticker.”

Groseth said the city takes refrigerated bulky items to Alter Metal Recycling, 1911 Newberry Access. It gets a better rate from that firm because of the number of such items it usually brings, he told the council.

Councilman Mark Woods said residents might decide to take their own items directly to Alter Metal rather than pay the city for a pickup tag.

“I think this (plan) would be better than raising rates on everybody,” Woods said. “This is a user fee.”

People who leave refrigerators or deep freezers out for pickup are required to take the doors off for safety reasons, Groseth said.