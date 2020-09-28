Tree planting, dedication ceremony at Orabella Park rescheduled

A tree planting Wednesday at Orabella Park has been rescheduled to 4 p.m.

The North Platte Tree Board is sponsoring the ceremony at the park at the corner of James and Henry avenues. The public is invited.

A tree donated by anonymous supporters of the Tree Board will be dedicated in memory of award-winning author and Christian speaker Ravi Zacharias, according to a release from the board.

Zacharias, who died in May 2020 of cancer, wrote more than 30 books, winning awards for two of his books. His memoir, “Walking from East to West: God in the Shadows,” details his struggle for truth, his attempt to take his life and the renewal in his life.

More information about Zacharias can be found at rzim.org.