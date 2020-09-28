 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tree planting, dedication ceremony at Orabella Park rescheduled
0 comments

Tree planting, dedication ceremony at Orabella Park rescheduled

  • 0
Local News

A tree planting Wednesday at Orabella Park has been rescheduled to 4 p.m.

The North Platte Tree Board is sponsoring the ceremony at the park at the corner of James and Henry avenues. The public is invited.

A tree donated by anonymous supporters of the Tree Board will be dedicated in memory of award-winning author and Christian speaker Ravi Zacharias, according to a release from the board.

Zacharias, who died in May 2020 of cancer, wrote more than 30 books, winning awards for two of his books. His memoir, “Walking from East to West: God in the Shadows,” details his struggle for truth, his attempt to take his life and the renewal in his life.

More information about Zacharias can be found at rzim.org.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 injured in collision at Eugene and Ioke
Local

2 injured in collision at Eugene and Ioke

The two occupants of a white Chevrolet Impala were transported to Great Plains Health after a two-vehicle crash at Eugene Avenue and South Ioke Street early Wednesday afternoon.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News