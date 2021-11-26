Trees offer North Platte community opportunities to give to seniors, kids

Opportunities for giving are available in North Platte during the Christmas season, including the Tree of Love and two Angel Tree offerings, one by the Salvation Army for children and the other at the North Platte Senior Center for seniors.
The Tree of Love, which offers names of senior citizens, has two locations: at Centennial Park Retirement Village, 510 Centennial Circle, 308-534-7000 and the North Platte Care Center, 2900 West E St., 308-534-2200. The Senior Center Angel Tree is for gifts for seniors and homebound folks and is set up at the North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., 308-532-6544.
The Salvation Army Angel Tree has names of children and gift lists. There are two trees, one is set up at District 177 and the other at Bomgaars. People can choose an Angel Tag and buy a Christmas gift for a child in need.
The Tree of Love and the Senior Center Angel Tree giving opportunities have partnered to bring the holiday spirit into the lives of North Platte’s nursing home residents and homebound seniors. The names will be available on the trees through Dec. 17.
Sponsors for the senior trees are Wells Fargo, North Platte Senior Center, Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska and the North Platte Area Ready to Serve Volunteer Program-Angel Tree.
For more information on the Salvation Army Angel Tree, call 308-532-2038.
Season of Caring 2020
Season of caring: Highlighting North Platte's community efforts this holiday season
Boxes will be collected curbside at the church from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The deadline to drop off boxes is Monday at noon.
The event raises money for the four local food pantries — North Platte High School, the Salvation Army, North Platte Catholic Community Food Pantry and Grace Ministries.
The Red Kettle is the most familiar of the Army’s fundraising events. Poff said the goal for the North Platte Red Kettle campaign is $58,000, while the local total Christmas goal is $180,100.
North Platte Denny's to donate part of proceeds Monday to family of 14-year-old recovering from severe burns
Denny's will donate 50% of proceeds between 5-10 p.m. Monday to the family of Conner Dockery, who is recovering from severe burns after a seizure while showering in October.
Not only will it stabilize the blood supply, but people who have had COVID-19 have the opportunity to share antibodies that will help others fight the coronavirus.
“You see a lot of these kids come out of their shells,” said Community Connections coordinator Angela Hipp. “Their self-confidence increases. They come to find their voices, and that’s really important.”
“A very large part of Scouting is community service and this project is one we can do safely and will, in a small way, remind folks how important we feel they are," said Jim Parish, Buffalo Bill district executive.
The Potters received a COVID-19 Community CARES grant this year and said there is enough left in the fund to assist an additional 30 students in North Platte this year.
Bruce Furniture and Floor Covering presented Make-A-Wish Nebraska with a check for $25,610.75 last week, according to a press release.
Santa Cop has operated in the area since 1985 and reaches children 12 years old and younger who otherwise might not receive holiday gifts.
“We are seeking to highlight 10 local businesses over the course of December leading up to Christmas,” said Andrew Walker, connections director for the church.
The “12 Days of Giving” initiative begins Monday and Executive Director Teri Burchell said this is an opportunity to reconnect with former students. The initiative starts Friday and runs through Christmas Day.
The foundation is hosting a first-ever “Year-End North Platte Giving” program in which individuals can contribute to any of the 69 participating nonprofits in Lincoln County through Dec. 31.
The American Red Cross’ North Platte office will hold a Christmas Eve blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 24 at Ramada by Wyndham, 2101 S. …
Wreaths will be laid by a select group of volunteers Dec. 19 at Fort McPherson National Cemetery. There will not be a ceremony, and this event is closed to the public for the safety of the cemetery staff, event coordinators and volunteers.
Individual fence pickets are available for a $50 sponsorship to raise money for the future playground at Centennial Park in North Platte.
The agency is seeking additional bell ringers to fill at least a two-hour shift at the locations each day through Dec. 23. Individuals can fill a time block on their own or in a team of two.
'I really enjoy doing it for the kids': Nursing students, RSVP volunteers help wrap Santa Cop presents
“I really enjoy doing it for the kids,” said Alex Varney, a second-year nursing student at North Platte Community College. “They need something to look forward to on Christmas just like everybody else does.”
Major Lynneta Poff said needs were amplified because of businesses having to shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. Giving, however, was more than adequate for the Angel Tree and the Christmas baskets programs.
This is the eighth year for the toy drive, and Deputy Grand Knight Doug Wenz said the response was much bigger than last year.
The branch with the most “likes” on its photo will win bragging rights and a $500 check for the charity they chose. The winner will be announced Wednesday.
More than 20 local businesses and individuals sponsored the raceway’s holiday boxes.
“We’re trying to help Rape and Domestic Abuse program, Families First, the food pantry, Bridge of Hope,” said Misty Robirds-Ham, student council sponsor, “and any of our church families and school families that might need it.”
North Platte Pet Food Pantry, like human counterparts, sees increased demand for help during pandemic
The demand for the pantry has escalated over the past two months, with 104 individuals or families seeking assistance for the pets in both October and November.
'Just the way he was': Family honors memory of loved one by feeding on-the-road truckers for Christmas Eve
Bryan Melstrom's wife, Tiffany, and children carry on his legacy of self-less giving to others by distributing between 150 and 200 meals at Love's Travel Stop on Christmas Eve.