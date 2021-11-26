Trees offer North Platte community opportunities to give to seniors, kids

Opportunities for giving are available in North Platte during the Christmas season, including the Tree of Love and two Angel Tree offerings, one by the Salvation Army for children and the other at the North Platte Senior Center for seniors.

The Tree of Love, which offers names of senior citizens, has two locations: at Centennial Park Retirement Village, 510 Centennial Circle, 308-534-7000 and the North Platte Care Center, 2900 West E St., 308-534-2200. The Senior Center Angel Tree is for gifts for seniors and homebound folks and is set up at the North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St., 308-532-6544.

The Salvation Army Angel Tree has names of children and gift lists. There are two trees, one is set up at District 177 and the other at Bomgaars. People can choose an Angel Tag and buy a Christmas gift for a child in need.

The Tree of Love and the Senior Center Angel Tree giving opportunities have partnered to bring the holiday spirit into the lives of North Platte’s nursing home residents and homebound seniors. The names will be available on the trees through Dec. 17.

Sponsors for the senior trees are Wells Fargo, North Platte Senior Center, Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska and the North Platte Area Ready to Serve Volunteer Program-Angel Tree.