Trego-Dugan Aviation moves corporate operations to FNBO building in North Platte

“We will be building a new hangar and offices out there,” Dugan said, but there would still not be enough space for the corporate operations.

He said the North Platte Chamber & Development Corp. and the city strongly indicated they wanted Trego-Dugan to keep its headquarters in North Platte.

“They were not necessarily directly involved,” Dugan said, “but they wanted us to stay.”

Trego-Dugan is leasing half of the top floor of the bank at 201 N. Dewey St., “with options to grow more,” Dugan said. “We currently have 13-14 people in the office here, but we intend to double that in the next 18 months.”

As people based in other cities move on, Dugan said, the company will bring their replacements into the new offices.

“We want to move those positions to North Platte, which is great for the community,” Dugan said. “It’s great for the company as well.”

Dugan said there is a challenge, however, in hiring at this time.