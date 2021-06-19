 Skip to main content
Tribe Skate Shop to host competition benefitting North Platte Skate Park
Tribe Skate Shop to host competition benefitting North Platte Skate Park

Area skateboarders will have the opportunity to show off their skills for a cause Monday afternoon.

The Tribe Skate Shop is hosting a contest from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the North Platte Skate Park that will feature three levels of competition — beginner, intermediate and advanced.

The entry fee is $5 and will go toward a fund to build a new skate park. Besides the open contests, there will also be a game of S.K.A.T.E., which is the same concept as H.O.R.S.E. in basketball with contestants having to match their opponent’s skate trick.

There will also be a contest for the best skate trick of the day.

The event coincides with the national Go Skateboarding Day.

Music will be provided by the trio of Jack Bunger, Mike McCarter and Greg Todd.

Food will be available at the park and spectators are welcome as well.

Prizes will be awarded, and there will also be a raffle drawing for a skateboard deck.

Event organizer Brodie Lienemann said about $50,000 has been raised toward construction of a new concrete skate park.

