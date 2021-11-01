Trick, no treat: Season's first snow causes power outages around North Platte

But “this is one of the reasons power companies are always cutting branches off or asking people to keep things clear of their power lines.”

Overnight temperatures hovered just above the freezing mark, allowing city motorists to deal mainly with slush rather than widespread slick streets and icy intersections.

Groseth said city trucks applied salt throughout the night to viaducts, bridges and other areas that tend to ice up during snowstorms.

“For the most part, the streets stayed clear because they still had some heat in them,” he said.

Sutherland, Hershey and Madrid matched North Platte’s 4-inch snowfall from the storm. Ogallala, Grant and Wallace each had about 3 inches of snow by midday Monday, according to the weather service website.

The snowfall’s high water content — typical for many storms at either end of a winter — was good for 0.43 inches of precipitation at the North Platte airport between 6 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday.

Snow totals were about 2 inches apiece in Gothenburg, Cozad and Lexington, while Imperial and Stapleton had 1 inch each.