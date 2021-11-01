Trick, no treat: Season's first snow causes power outages around North Platte

North Platte residents woke up Monday to heavy, wet snow outside, with dark bedside lamps and chilly rooms thrown in for some.
Welcome to the 2021-22 winter’s first blast.
About 4 inches of snow had fallen at the North Platte Regional Airport between Sunday evening and midday Monday, according to the National Weather Service’s Lee Bird Field office.
Similar snowfall totals prevailed west of North Platte nearly to Ogallala, though areas north of Sutherland and north and east of Lake McConaughy had received 6 inches.
Unfortunately, the heavy snow also caused many trees still bearing autumn leaves to slump and wreak havoc with power lines.
Municipal Light & Water crews were called out as early as 10 p.m. Sunday as power outages began popping up around town, said Public Service Director Layne Groseth.
“It’s been a long Monday,” he said about noon. Outages have been “just spotty all over town. Some were only out for a few minutes. Some have been a lot longer.”
Power losses were spread throughout the city, generally the fault of snow-laden tree branches that took power lines down with them or touched them and flipped safety breakers.
“The safeties worked as they were supposed to” when branches and power lines touch, Groseth said.
But “this is one of the reasons power companies are always cutting branches off or asking people to keep things clear of their power lines.”
Overnight temperatures hovered just above the freezing mark, allowing city motorists to deal mainly with slush rather than widespread slick streets and icy intersections.
Groseth said city trucks applied salt throughout the night to viaducts, bridges and other areas that tend to ice up during snowstorms.
“For the most part, the streets stayed clear because they still had some heat in them,” he said.
Sutherland, Hershey and Madrid matched North Platte’s 4-inch snowfall from the storm. Ogallala, Grant and Wallace each had about 3 inches of snow by midday Monday, according to the weather service website.
The snowfall’s high water content — typical for many storms at either end of a winter — was good for 0.43 inches of precipitation at the North Platte airport between 6 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday.
Snow totals were about 2 inches apiece in Gothenburg, Cozad and Lexington, while Imperial and Stapleton had 1 inch each.
Additional snow in North Platte is possible through 3 p.m. Monday, the weather service said, with chances for either rain or snow lingering into Wednesday morning.
Temperatures will generally stay between 30 and 40 through Tuesday before the precipitation moves out, letting sunny skies and more seasonal temperatures return for at least a while.
Highs should be in the mid-40s Wednesday, mid-50s Thursday and near 60 through Sunday. Lows will be in the mid- to upper 20s throughout that period.